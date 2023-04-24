Pigeon Detectives announce 2023 UK tour dates and TV Show album

The Pigeon Detectives have announced a new album and UK tour dates. Picture: Press

The Leeds indie rockers will embark on a tour in November to support their upcoming album, TV Show. Find out their live dates and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pigeon Detectives have announced their new album and tour dates for November 2023.

The Leeds outfit will celebrate the release of their new record TV Show on 7th July with shows that will see them visit the likes of Edinburgh's Queen Margaret Union, Manchester's New Century Hall, London's Electric Ballroom and the Foundry in Sheffield.

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 28th April at 9am and will go on pre-sale this Wednesday 26th April at 9am from the band's website thepigeondetectives.com.

UK TOUR!

Pre-Sale Wed 26th April 9am from https://t.co/H95kqwdwPA

General Sale Fri 28th 9am from all the usual outlets, links at https://t.co/VAn2OkLkTB



We’re back out on tour in November, doing what we do best and the thing we love the most. pic.twitter.com/mtCyT4YE3l — The Pigeon Detectives (@pigeonsofficial) April 24, 2023

READ MORE: The Pigeon Detectives return with new single Lovers Come and Lovers Go

The Pigeon Detectives' 2023 UK Tour Dates so far:

1st Nov - Edinburgh, The Liquid Room

2nd Nov - Glasgow, Queen Margaret Union

3rd Nov - Manchester, New Century Hall

4th Nov - Nottingham, Rock City

6th Nov - Portsmouth, The Wedgewood Rooms

8th Nov - London, Electric Ballroom

10th Nov - Birmingham, O2 Institute

11th Nov - Bristol, SWX

13th Nov - Norwich, Epic

14th Nov - Cambridge, Cambridge Junction

16th Nov - Hull, The Welly

17th Nov - Middlesbrough, Empire

18th Nov - Sheffield, Foundry

Last Friday (21st July) saw the band release the second single from their upcoming LP Falling To Pieces.

Watch the official music video for the anthem here:

The Pigeon Detectives - Falling To Pieces (Official Video)

Speaking of their new album, the band said: "Making music together for all these years has been the greatest gift of our lives. This album gives a nod to every step we have taken on the amazing journey we have been on as five scruffy friends from Rothwell, whilst also driving our sound to new, exciting areas. Above all though it is full of absolute bangers and we just can't wait for everyone to hear it!"

To celebrate the release of TV Show, the band will also play a number of record store shows across the UK, which will culminate with two dates at The Wardrobe in Leeds, near where the album was written.

Pigeon Detectives' 2023 Record Store Show Dates:

6 July – Pryzm, Kingston (Banquet Records)

7 July – Rough Trade East, London

8 July – HMV, Manchester

8 July – The Leadmill, Sheffield (Bear Tree Records)

9 July – Rough Trade, Nottingham

10 July – Rough Trade, Bristol

11 July – HMV, Birmingham

12 July – Jacaranda, Liverpool

13 July – The Wardrobe, Leeds (Crash Records)

13 July – The Wardrobe, Leeds (Crash Records)