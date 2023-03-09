The Pigeon Detectives return with new single Lovers Come and Lovers Go

The Pigeon Detectives are back. Picture: Barnaby Fairley/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The '00s indie rockers have announced their comeback with the single Lovers Come & Lovers Go, their first new material since 2016.

The Pigeon Detectives have announced their return with their first new single in seven years.

Lovers Come And Lovers Go, which was produced by Rich Turvey, witnesses the band's first new material since their highly-praised 2016 album Broken Glances.

Listen to the track below:

The Leeds outfit - made up of Matt Bowman (vocals), Oliver Main (guitar), Ryan Wilson (guitar), Dave Best (bass guitar) and Jimmi Naylor - said of the release: "This song encapsulates the raw energy and catchiness The Pigeon Detectives have built our reputation on, whilst evolving our sound to reflect where we are as people at this stage in our lives. It's a celebration of everything the band were, are and hope to be in the future. Above all it's a total banger that is guaranteed to get many a festival crowd bouncing like they've never bounced before!"

The Pigeon Detectives may have just released their first new music, but they've been busy for the last two years playing headline tours on the UK festival circuit.

Buoyd by the response, the Rothwell rockers began writing music again and promise plenty more to come for their fans in 2023.

2017 also saw the band celebrate the 10 year anniversary of their platinum-selling debut album Wait For Me and earlier this year saw them mark 15 years of of their gold-selling sophomore album Emergency.

