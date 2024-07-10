Pearl Jam: Eddie Vedder claims "near death experience" during health scare

Eddie Vedder onstage with Pearl Jam at the Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, 6th July 2024. Picture: Kike Rincón/Europa Press/AP/Alamy

The band cancelled shows in London and Berlin last week due to the singer's illness.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder says the group's recent health scare felt like a "near-death experience".

The Seattle band were forced to cancel shows in Berlin and London due to illness within the band, with their show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 29th June called off.

Performing at Barcelona's Palau Sant Jordi arena on Sunday (7th July), the 59-year-old singer opened up on the "frightening" ordeal that left himself and other members of the crew feeling breathless and fearing they wouldn't make it out alive.

He told the audience: “Can I just say that the last week, it almost felt like a near-death experience. It was very uncomfortable, and it got frightening.

"It felt like chest bronchitis or something. It felt like maybe you couldn’t breathe, and maybe you wouldn’t make it through the night, and maybe you’d have to go to the hospital.”

He continued: “You just realise how precious this life is. How lucky we are to have been living on a planet where we can go around and play to incredible people like the people in this room here tonight.

"So, it was a poignant experience. I won’t be forgetting it anytime soon. And we won’t be forgetting tonight anytime soon.”

PEARL JAM - FULL CONCERT - Live in Barcelona 6-7-2024

In a statement apologising for the Berlin concert cancellations last week, they said: “The impacts of this decision are not lost on us. We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money, and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band and it is heart-wrenching to have to disappoint you.”

Vedder has previously been forced to cancel shows due to vocal and throat damage.

Pearl Jam's Dark Matter tour continues at Mad Cool Festival (11th July) and NOS Alive (13th July), before heading to North America in August. The shows wind up in November with dates in New Zealand and Australia in November.