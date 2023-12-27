Paramore prompt split rumours after wiping social media accounts

27 December 2023, 11:35

Paramore in 2023: Taylor York, Hayley Williams and Zac Farro
Paramore in 2023: Taylor York, Hayley Williams and Zac Farro. Picture: Atlantic Records/Press

The band have caused speculation after their accounts were cleared and their official website was taken offline.

Radio X

By Radio X

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paramore have wiped their social media profiles clean and taken their official website offline.

Speculation is rife after the pop rock trio - Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York - took down all the posts and images on their Facebook, Instagram and X profiles. The band's official site, Paramore.net continues to display a 404 error page.

Williams has also stripped her personal accounts and website.

Some fans are concerned the group is splitting up; however, it's also been suggested that the pop punk band could be simply marking the end of their contract with Atlantic Records.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Paramore admitted there is a "level of uncertainty" about their future.

Williams said: “The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community.”

Farro added: “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

Fans have been greeted by a 404 error page when trying to access Paramore.net
Fans have been greeted by a 404 error page when trying to access Paramore.net. Picture: Paramore.net

Paramore were forced to cancel a number of shows on their North American tour after Williams suffered a lung infection, but she confirmed they had been making new music.

The band shared studio photos with their Instagram followers, and Hayley said on Discord: "We’ve been off the road for a couple weeks now… mainly in LA.

"Thankfully got some downtime but we put some work in too. It felt good to get back into a studio. More of that once we get home to Nashville.”

Paramore: This Is Why [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

The trio were keen to "get back to making things" after releasing their sixth album This Is Why earlier this year.

She added: "Zac, Taylor, and I just want to get back to making things. We’ve been craving that for a while now.

"Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process.”

Paramore are due to support Taylor Swift when her Eras Tour hits Europe in 2024.

More Music News

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs is looking forward to joining Liam Gallagher on stage next year

Bonehead "can't wait" for Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe shows: "It’s gonna be incredible"

Oasis

Dave Grohl talks loss of mother Virginia

Dave Grohl opens up about losing mother Virginia: "She was the most important person in my entire life"

Foo Fighters

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley performing at the final KISS show in New York on 2nd December 2023.

KISS announce first "avatar" tour for 2027

Some of the stars we've lost in 2023: Matthew Perry, Shane MacGowan, Sinead O'Connor, Paul O'Grady and Tina Turner.

The celebrities and public figures we've lost in 2023