Paramore prompt split rumours after wiping social media accounts

Paramore in 2023: Taylor York, Hayley Williams and Zac Farro. Picture: Atlantic Records/Press

The band have caused speculation after their accounts were cleared and their official website was taken offline.

Paramore have wiped their social media profiles clean and taken their official website offline.

Speculation is rife after the pop rock trio - Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York - took down all the posts and images on their Facebook, Instagram and X profiles. The band's official site, Paramore.net continues to display a 404 error page.

Williams has also stripped her personal accounts and website.

Some fans are concerned the group is splitting up; however, it's also been suggested that the pop punk band could be simply marking the end of their contract with Atlantic Records.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Paramore admitted there is a "level of uncertainty" about their future.

Williams said: “The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community.”

Farro added: “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

Fans have been greeted by a 404 error page when trying to access Paramore.net. Picture: Paramore.net

Paramore were forced to cancel a number of shows on their North American tour after Williams suffered a lung infection, but she confirmed they had been making new music.

The band shared studio photos with their Instagram followers, and Hayley said on Discord: "We’ve been off the road for a couple weeks now… mainly in LA.

"Thankfully got some downtime but we put some work in too. It felt good to get back into a studio. More of that once we get home to Nashville.”

The trio were keen to "get back to making things" after releasing their sixth album This Is Why earlier this year.

She added: "Zac, Taylor, and I just want to get back to making things. We’ve been craving that for a while now.

"Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process.”

Paramore are due to support Taylor Swift when her Eras Tour hits Europe in 2024.