Papa Roach to mark 25 years of Infest album with one-off Wembley date for 2025

Papa Roach press image 2024. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Last Resort rockers will celebrate their seminal sophomore album with a one-off show at OVO Arena Wembley next year.

Papa Roach have announced a special UK show for 2025.

The nu-metal rockers are set to celebrate 25 years since the release of their Infest album by bringing their "biggest ever production" to the OVO Arena Wembley on 7th February 2025.

Their show in the capital - which will see them joined by a DJ and special guests - also promises to see the band take fans on a "journey deep through their vast catalogue of music.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix, 47, said of the news: “The UK has always been special to us – so we wanted to celebrate this music with you all in a BIG way and I can’t wait to step on that stage.”

The band will also donate £1 from each ticket sold for the gig to suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

Tickets for their Wembley date go on general sale this Friday at 10am BST and the pre-sale is live now.

🚨PRESALE IS LIVE🇪🇺🇬🇧

for the🪳RISE OF THE ROACH TOUR🪳



Be the first to get tickets before General on sale kicks off this Friday @ 10am BST / 11am CEST.



If you didn’t get the presale code sign up athttps://t.co/u9nytGDWbs pic.twitter.com/4hmrMF81Mq — Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 2, 2024

Papa Roach released their debut album Old Friends from Young Years in 1997 but they broke through to the mainstream with its follow-up, which included the singles Last Resort and Broken Home.

Papa Roach - Last Resort (Squeaky Clean Version) (Official Music Video)

The acclaimed LP, which was released in April 2000, peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and became the 20th highest-selling album of that year in the United States.

The band have released 11 albums in total, with their first two releases followed by Lovehatetragedy (2002), Getting Away with Murder (2004), The Paramour Sessions (2006), Metamorphosis (2009), The Connection (2012), F.E.A.R. (2015), Crooked Teeth (2017), Who Do You Trust? (2019) and Ego Trip (2022).