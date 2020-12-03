Ozzy Osbourne being interviewed with kids Aimee, Kelly and Jack by Joan Rivers in '91 is adorable

It's Ozzy Osbourne's birthday this week, so why not celebrate with an incredibly adorable trip down memory lane?

Back in 1991, the Black Sabbath rocker appeared on The Joan Rivers Show with the three children he shares with Sharon Osbourne - Aimee, Kelly and Jack - looking VERY smartly dressed for the Father's Day special.

Joining Joan by satellite from London, the Prince of Darkness appears with his adorable clan who introduce themselves and reveal they are seven, six and five respectively.

Watch the incredible throwback clip here:

Highlights from the interview include the kids hilariously confident answers in unison and a very fidgety little Jack who tells the audience that his dad doesn't even have his driving license!

They might be in their Sunday best, but the kids gave a resounding NO when asked if they go to church and declared their Dad's music to be the best.

When eldest born Aimee talks about liking to listen to Madonna, in true Ozzy style, he pretends to strangle her.

Ozzy is as charismatic as ever, but opens up about the difficulties of being a "telephone father" while defending his thoughts on music and censorship.

The Paranoid rocker also explains that he wouldn't let his kids watch Friday The 13th or Nightmare On Elm Street, before joking: "They've already seen it anyway!"

When it comes to his own shows, he says: "They come to my concerts. You know, I can't understand why people can't accept the fact that I'm an artist and an entertainer. It's like a clown, a guy that works in the circus. Do you see him walking down the street with his red nose and his makeup on?

"I'm just an entertainer. It's what I do for a living and I enjoy what I do for a living and it's great, you know. Long live rock 'n' roll!"

Well said Ozzy!

In an even more poignant moment, asked how long he wants to "do it," the Brummy rocker replies: "As long as I've got breath in my lungs and as long as I've got people who want to hear my music I'll continue..."

