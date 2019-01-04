Arctic Monkeys top best selling vinyl albums of 2018

Find out what joins Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino in the top selling records of last year.

Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino was the most-sold vinyl album of 2018.

According to the Official Charts Company, the sixth record to come from the Sheffield rockers came first in a top 20 of LPs bought last year.

The list threw up some interesting results, with two classic Oasis albums, Nirvana's Nevermind and The Beatles 50th anniversary White Album making the list.

Since its release in May, Tranquility Base has sold 38,000 copies on vinyl, followed by the original soundtrack to The Greatest Showman, which has sold 32,300.

See the top 20 selling vinyl albums of 2018 here:

1. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

2. The Greatest Showman OST

3. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

4. Queen – Greatest Hits

5. Pink Floyd – The Dark Side Of The Moon

6. George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

7. Nirvana – Nevermind

8. Oasis – (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?

9. David Bowie – Legacy

10. Amy Winehouse – Back To Black

11. Jeff Wayne – The War Of The Worlds

12. Guardians Of The Galaxy, Awesome Mix 1 OST

13. The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses

14. Ed Sheeran – Divide

15/ Guardians Of The Galaxy, Awesome Mix 2 OST

16/ Bob Marley & The Wailers – Legend

17/ The Beatles – The Beatles

18/ Arctic Monkeys – AM

19/ Oasis – Definitely Maybe

20/ The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

See Alex Turner talk about Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino to Radio X's John Kennedy here:

Meanwhile, this week saw footage emerge of Alex Turner singing along to Whitney Houston.

In the short video the Arctic Monkeys frontman can be seen larking about on the set of their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino video while singing along to Houston's 1987 I Wanna Dance With Somebody hit.

Watch the short clip here, which was shared by an Arctic Monkeys Twitter fan account.

Behind the scenes #3(©️ben chappell) Alex singing “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” pic.twitter.com/WTQvJAefAG — Arctic Monkeys News (@AMonkeys_Newsfr) January 1, 2019

