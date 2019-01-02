VIDEO: Alex Turner sings Whitney Houston in behind the scenes clip

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner at Sziget Festival 2018. Picture: Didier Messens/Redferns

Watch the Arctic Monkeys frontman mess about on the filming of their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino video.

Footage has emerged of Alex Turner singing along to the late Whitney Houston.

In the short video the Arctic Monkeys frontman can be seen larking about on the set of their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino video while singing along to Houston's 1987 I Wanna Dance With Somebody hit.

Watch the short clip here, which was shared by an Arctic Monkeys Twitter fan account.

Behind the scenes #3(©️ben chappell) Alex singing “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” pic.twitter.com/WTQvJAefAG — Arctic Monkeys News (@AMonkeys_Newsfr) January 1, 2019

READ MORE: What is Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino about?

Alex Turner was spotted in Sheffield shopping in local vintage stores.

The Four out of Five spent Christmas back in the UK and seemed to waste no time once the shops reopened by going on a mini shopping spree on Thursday 27 December in a bid to find new threads.

Turner had plenty of time to oblige for photos, however, with one taken at Vulgar- a shop situated on Devonshire Street.

See him pose with member of staff Hannah below.

It's not clear whether the rocker picked up any new threads, but he definitely picked up a few new mates.

READ MORE: Why is Alex Turner obsessed with this TV show?

The Arabella singer was previously spotted in the neighbouring Yorkshire town of Barnsley, with a reveller who says he met him in a local pub.

See his photo below:



GET MORE: These throwback Arctic Monkeys photos make us nostalgic for the 00s

Watch Arctic Monkeys play a stripped-back version of Fluorescent Adolescent in their hometown: