O2 Academy Brixton set to reopen 16 months after fatal crush

4 March 2024, 11:22 | Updated: 4 March 2024, 11:59

Brockhampton Perform At O2 Academy Brixton
Brockhampton Perform At O2 Academy Brixton. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The famous London venue will reopen its doors after the deadly crush which took place in December 2022.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The O2 Academy Brixton will reopen in April, 16 months after a deadly crush took place at the venue.

The tragic incident, which took place at an Asake concert on 15th December 2022, resulted in the death of security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23 and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, when fans without tickets tried to force their way into the show.

The venue faced permanent closure after the Metropolitan Police urged the council to remove its licence, but after a two-day hearing in September 2023, Lambeth Council's licensing sub-committee voted to allow the venue to continue operating - as long as it meets "77 extensive and robust new conditions".

The venue has now confirmed its reopening date, with the first acts set for the venue to be tribute acts rather than

A statement on X said: "O2 Academy Brixton will reopen on Friday 19 April with a co-headline show from Nirvana UK and The Smyths, followed by Friday 26th April with Definitely Mightbe and UK Food Fighters."

Editors are the first official non-tribute band confirmed for the venue, set to play the O2 Academy Brixton on May 2nd 2024.

The Black Keys will also play the venue on 7th and 8th May, supporting their new Ohio Players album.

About 1,000 people were outside the venue and police found "large-scale disorder" with crowds eventually pushing the doors open, according to Gerald Gouriet KC, who represented the Met at an earlier licensing meeting.

The company which owns the Brixton Academy, Academy Music Group (AMG), said it had developed new safety measures in an effort to have its licence restored, including stronger doors, a better queuing system and more secure ticketing.

AMG said changes to its operating policies had been developed by "leading professionals" to prevent a repeat of last year's events.

The venue has spent £1.2 million on maintenance and improvements in 2023, despite being closed, a hearing was told.

More Music News

Garbage press photo 2024

Garbage announce UK & European dates for 2024

The Rolling Stones, Noel Gallagher, Blink-182 and Nothing But Thieves are among the nominees in The Global Awards 2024

The Rolling Stones, Noel Gallagher, Blink-182, Nothing But Thieves & more nominated for The Global Awards 2024

Raye accepts the award for Artist Of The Year - one of her six trophies at the BRIT Awards 2024

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard: Full winners as RAYE triumphs with six trophies

Oliver Sykes, Matt Nicholls, Lee Malia and Matt Kean of Bring me the Horizon pose with their Alternative/Rock Act award during the BRIT Awards 2024.

Bring Me The Horizon win Best Rock/Alternative Act at the BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard