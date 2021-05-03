Nothing But Thieves win Best Indie at the Global Awards 2021

The Global Awards 2021. Picture: Global

The Global Awards has crowned its 2021 winners, with Dua Lipa winning three categories.

By Radio X

The winners of The Global Awards 2021 were revealed today (Monday 3rd May 2021), with Dua Lipa picking up THREE awards and Radio X favourites Nothing But Thieves being named Best Indie.

On receiving their awards, the Southend rockers joked: "We just want to thank Sam Fender for not releasing an album this year, and thank you all for your support. See you soon on the road!"

Nothing But Thieves had a successful 2020 despite restrictions brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic. They released their third Top 10 album Moral Panic in October, and performed a specially streamed show in November: Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard.

Now in its fourth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations; Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold, to honour the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment. With the glittering awards ceremony unable to take place this year, Global today revealed the 2021 winners on air, online and on Global Player to fans.

Following the phenomenal success of Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa was the big winner at The Global Awards 2021. The star was named Best Female, Best British Artist and her huge hit Don’t Start Now was the Most Played Song across Global’s radio stations in 2020.

Dua Lipa was named Best Female, Best British Artist and her huge hit Don’t Start Now was the Most Played Song. Picture: Global

Upon learning of her triple Global Award win, Dua Lipa said: “I want to say thank you so much to my fans, I want to say thank you to my team, I want to say thank you to Ashley and everyone at Global.

"This is so exciting. Obviously I would have loved to have come and party with you guys, but we’ll have to do that again next year. Thank you, thank you so much! Now to jazz up my living room with these!”

Little Mix were honoured with the Best Group prize. Picture: Global

Little Mix were honoured with the Best Group prize - an accolade they won at the inaugural Global Awards in 2018 and again in 2019. Their win sees them join Dua Lipa as the most celebrated artists in Global Awards history, with both acts receiving six trophies over four years.

The Kanneh-Masons were named Best Classical Artist. Picture: Global

The Kanneh-Masons were hailed as Best Classical Artist and John Sweeney’s widely acclaimed 'Hunting Ghislaine' was named Best Podcast.

Also celebrating wins are Harry Styles, who was named Best Male and Cardi B who was awarded Best Hip Hop or R&B.

Joel Corry was named Rising Star, following in the footsteps of previous winners Mabel, Aitch and Halsey, in recognition of his breakthrough success in 2020.

Nothing But Thieves receiving their Global Award for Best Indie. Picture: Global

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2021 WINNERS

BEST FEMALE

Dua Lipa

BEST MALE

Harry Styles

BEST GROUP

Little Mix

BEST BRITISH ACT

Dua Lipa

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

The Kanneh-Masons

BEST HIP HOP OR R&B

Cardi B

BEST INDIE

Nothing But Thieves

RISING STAR

Joel Corry

BEST PODCAST

‘Hunting Ghislaine'

MOST PLAYED SONG - recognising the Most Played Song on Global’s radio stations in 2020

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now