Nickelback parody Photograph video in new Google advert

Nickelback's Chad Kroeger parodies Photograph video in new Google ad. Picture: YouTube/Google

Chad Kroeger appears in the new Google Photos ad, which reimagines their video and calls audiences to look at their photographs.

Nickelback have reimagined the video for their hit song Photograph by teaming up with Google for an advert.

15 years on from when the song was first released, frontman Chad Kroeger has appeared in the campaign, which sees him hold out a smartphone replacing the framed photo he holds in the original video.

The ad, which was released on Tuesday 22 December, encourages audiences to use the Google Photo service to look back at their photos from yesteryear.

In a statement, Kroeger said of the collaboration: "Fifteen years ago, we had no idea that the photos on our mobile devices would become such a ubiquitous part of all of our lives.

"When Google approached us with the idea about marrying the song with Google Photos we felt like it would be a fun and nostalgic way to give the song a lyrical refresh and share some of our favourite memories."

See their original video here:

Nickelback are often the butt of jokes and they also have no problem laughing at themselves.

The band's Photograph video has oft been used as a meme since it was released in 2005, but in 2019 they put their foot down when it was used by Donald Trump for political gain.

Trump shared a video captioned: "LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH" of Biden claiming he'd never been asked about his son Hunter's "overseas business dealings".

The video ended with a still of Kroeger in the band's famous video holding a photo of the Bidens standing next to an alleged Ukranian gas executive during a round of golf.

The Canadian rockers put their foot down on this occasion and filed a copyright violation with Twitter and forced the platform to remove the video, which scored them some surprising brownie points with the rest of the Internet.

