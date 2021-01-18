New Radicals to reunite after 22 years for Biden Inauguration Parade

The You Get what You Give pop-rockers will take part in the Biden-Harris team's virtual Parade Across America, joining the likes of

The New Radicals are set to reunite for the first time in 22 years to perform at the Biden Inauguration parade.

The 90s pop-rockers, who are most famous for their 1998 hit You Get What You Give, are set to get the band back together for the Biden-Harris team's virtual event Parade Across America.

As reported by the Independent, the band's frontman Gregg Alexander said in a statement: "If there’s one thing on Earth that would possibly make us get the band together, if only for a day, it is the hope that our song could be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time".

He added: "America knows in its heart that things will get bright again with a new administration and a real plan for vaccines on the way. That’s the message of the song… this world is gonna pull through."

Remind yourself of their huge 1998 hit here:

QUIZ: Only a '90s music expert can score 100% on this 1997 quiz

The 90s earworm was present as a walk-on song during Vice President Elect Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff's walk-on song.

The anthem also carries deeper significance for President elect Joe Biden.

As noted by Rolling Stone, Biden's 2017 memoir Promise Me, Dad revealed the track was the Biden family's theme song when his son Beau was battling cancer.

An excerpt reads: "During breakfast, Beau would often make me listen to what I thought was his theme song, ‘You Get What You Give’ by the New Radicals".

It continues: "Even though Beau never stopped fighting and his will to live was stronger than most – I think he knew that this day might come. The words to the song are: This whole damn world can fall apart. You’ll be OK, follow your heart."

The performance - which takes place after the swearing in ceremony on Wednesday 20 January - will mark the band's first since 1999.

READ MORE: John Cleese pokes fun at Donald Trump with Fawlty Towers clip