John Cleese pokes fun at Donald Trump with Fawlty Towers clip

The Monty Python star shared a clip of himself at the famous Fawlty Towers reception which was "under new management".

John Cleese has shared a video in reaction to Donald Trump's defeat against Joe Biden in the 2020 US Presidential Election.

The 45th President of the United States has caused a stir ever since he refused to accept the results of the US Votes and accused the Democrats of fraud.

Many stars have come out to react to the result itself, but the comedy legend used the iconic Fawlty Towers series - in which he is known for playing Basil Fawlty - to have his own fun.

Taking to Instagram, the Monty Python star shared a video entitled: "Donald Trump right now".

The video then sees him walking on what looks like the entrance of the famous hotel when he is greeted with an "UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT" sign.

After pressing the bell another hotel manager pops up, which leaves Cleese in tears.

While the video was a very apt way of suggesting Trump wasn't taking his defeat well, it wasn't made specifically for the occasion, with fans noting the footage was adapted from Cleese's Fawlty Towers Live shows.

READ MORE: John Cleese reveals which moment of Fawlty Towers he hates the most

John Cleese and President Donald Trump. Picture: 1. Instagram/johncleeseofficial 2. Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images 3. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Other celebrities have taken to social media to react to the election results in their own way.

Film funnyman and Tenacious D rocker Jack Black shared footage from The Wiz to share his "mood".

Billie Eilish screamed at the camera while thanking people for their votes:

As it stands President Donald Trump is refusing to concede to Joe Biden.

Taking to Twitter to denounce the media, Trump wrote: "Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!"

Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

READ MORE: Why Fawlty Towers' The Germans episode was removed from UKTV