My Chemical Romance to reunite

Gerard Way and co have announced they'll be getting the band back together for a one-off show in Los Angeles this year.

My Chemical Romance are set to reunite for a one-off show.

The Welcome to the Black Parade rockers - comprised of brothers Gerard and Mikey Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero, and James Dewees - split in 2013, and fans have longed for a reunion ever since.

Now, six years later, the band have announced they would be getting back together for a one-off show at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles California on Friday 20 December 2019.

It's not clear yet whether any other gigs will follow.

The gig will mark their first performance together since 2012, and comes almost a decade after their last album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, which was released in 2010.



MCR's reunion comes after frontman Gerard Way ruled out the prospect of getting back together in an interview earlier this year.

He told The Guardian: "We definitely get offers regularly to reunite - it's a constant thing...It's flattering, it's really nice of people ... I miss playing with the guys, but I don't think so."

When the group split, the 42-year-old singer claimed the band weren't needed anymore because Barack Obama was in power and he admitted the changing political climate in the US made him consider a reunion, but ultimately decided against it because he is such a different person now.

The I'm Not Okay singer mused: "That's stuff I thought about when the world started to get super f***ed-up again ... It definitely came into my head, but I'd changed so much as a person.

"I didn't know how I'd fit into it any more, I didn't know how the band would fit into it any more. But you're right, the world is definitely in need of something positive."

Gerard admitted one of the reasons why they split up was because they stopped having "fun" and felt under a lot of pressure while making their last album.

"When things start to succeed and go really well ... that's when a lot of people start to have an opinion and that's when you run into struggle ... everybody had a f***ing opinion about what MCR should be," he explained. "So it made it difficult to figure out what direction to take next. You get caught up in this trap of 'Is it ever gonna be good enough?'

"It wasn't fun to make stuff any more. I think breaking up the band broke us out of that machine."

