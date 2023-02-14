Mural of Maxi Jazz unveiled at Crystal Palace FC's Selhurst Park

Maxi Jazz of Faithless has been commemorated. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The late Faithless singer has been commemorated with a mural at the home of Crystal Palace Football Club.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A mural for Maxi Jazz has been unveiled at Crystal Palace this week.

The Faithless singer - whose real name was Maxwell Fraser - sadly died on 24th December 2022, aged 65 and tributes have continued to be made to him.

A mural was recently created in collaboration with British street art collective MurWalls and was unveiled in the northern corner of the Holmesdale Road Stand of Selhurst Park last week.

See an image of the artwork below:

The Maxi Jazz mural on the wall at Selhurst Park #cpfc pic.twitter.com/dtrFnzInVd — Tom Samuel (@Tjsam1000) February 11, 2023

The mural, which features an up-close portrait of the late musician, also includes the lyrics THIS IS MY CHURC?H, which are taken from the band's 1998 hit, God Is A DJ.

Taking to the band's official Facebook Page on Friday 27th January, they wrote: "We wanted to let you know that Maxi’s funeral was held today in his hometown South London. It was kept private following the wishes of his family."

"We welcome his Faithless family to raise a glass and celebrate Maxi’s life together, wherever you are in the world. If you are moved to contribute anything, Maxi’s wish was not for flowers, but for donations to Centrepoint."

See their post below:

We wanted to let you know that Maxi’s funeral was held today in his hometown South London. It was kept private following... Posted by Faithless on Friday, January 27, 2023

Meanwhile, last month it was confirmed that Maxi Jazz was laid to rest in a funeral on Friday 27th January.

They continued: "Centrepoint is an amazing charity that provides accommodation and support to homeless people in the UK. Please follow this link if you wish to donate: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maxwell-fraser

"We would also like to say a huge thank you all for all the beautiful messages, amazing art and love for Maxi that you have shared. They are hugely appreciated.

“Upon each other we all depend, message end."

It was the Insomia band - who now consist of Sister Bliss and Rollo - who first shared the news of Maxi Jazz's passing on Facebook.

They wrote at the time: "We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.

"He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.

"He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist , a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.

"Rollo, Sister Bliss x."

READ MORE: The funeral of Faithless singer Maxi Jazz has taken place in South London