Lemmy's greatest words of wisdom
24 December 2019, 09:00 | Updated: 24 December 2019, 09:01
Christmas Eve was the birthday of the late Motörhead frontman, so let's recall some of his greatest quotes.
-
“Motörhead is nothing if not democratic, but I don't think it's fair to be waving your dick around when people are minding their own business and might not want to see it.”
From White Line Fever: The Autobiography
-
“As you go through life's rich tapestry, you realise that most people you meet aren't fit to shine your shoes.”
To The Independent
-
"Apparently people don't like the truth, but I do like it; I like it because it upsets a lot of people."
From White Line Fever: The Autobiography
-
"Religion is stupid anyway. I mean, a virgin gets pregnant by a ghost! You would never get away with that in a divorce court, would you?"
To Radio Metal
-
"I'm not too old, and until I decide I'm too old I'll never be too f**king old."
To The Independent
-
"I'm an egomaniac. I like being the centre of attention as much as anybody so I didn't mind. I was in it for the girls, to tell the truth."
To The Independent
-
"If I died tomorrow, I couldn't complain. It's been good."
To Classic Rock
-
"Death is an inevitability, isn't it? You become more aware of that when you get to my age. I don't worry about it. I'm ready for it."
To Classic Rock
-
"If you think you are too old to rock 'n roll then you are."