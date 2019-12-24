Lemmy's greatest words of wisdom

24 December 2019, 09:00 | Updated: 24 December 2019, 09:01

Lemmy of Motorhead in the Netherlands, November 1987.
Lemmy of Motorhead in the Netherlands, November 1987. Picture: Niels van Iperen/Getty Images

Christmas Eve was the birthday of the late Motörhead frontman, so let's recall some of his greatest quotes.

  1. “Motörhead is nothing if not democratic, but I don't think it's fair to be waving your dick around when people are minding their own business and might not want to see it.”

    From White Line Fever: The Autobiography

    Lemmy, Phil Taylor and Eddie Clarke in 1980
    Lemmy, Phil Taylor and Eddie Clarke in 1980. Picture: Sunshine International/Shutterstock

  2. “As you go through life's rich tapestry, you realise that most people you meet aren't fit to shine your shoes.”

    To The Independent

    Lemmy in 2002
    Lemmy in 2002. Picture: Tim Anderson/Shutterstock

  3. "Apparently people don't like the truth, but I do like it; I like it because it upsets a lot of people."

    From White Line Fever: The Autobiography

    Lemmy in Stockholm in 1996
    Lemmy in Stockholm in 1996. Picture: Ibl/Shutterstock

  4. "Religion is stupid anyway. I mean, a virgin gets pregnant by a ghost! You would never get away with that in a divorce court, would you?"

    To Radio Metal

    Lemmy in 1980
    Lemmy in 1980. Picture: Sunshine International/Shutterstock

  5. "I'm not too old, and until I decide I'm too old I'll never be too f**king old."

    To The Independent

    Motorhead in Stockholm, 2007
    Motorhead in Stockholm, 2007. Picture: Ibl/Shutterstock

  6. "I'm an egomaniac. I like being the centre of attention as much as anybody so I didn't mind. I was in it for the girls, to tell the truth."

    To The Independent

    Lemmy in 2002
    Lemmy in 2002. Picture: Tim Anderson/Shutterstock

  7. "If I died tomorrow, I couldn't complain. It's been good."

    To Classic Rock

    Lemmy in 2010
    Lemmy in 2010. Picture: Kevin Nixon/Metal Hammer Magazine/Shutterstock

  8. "Death is an inevitability, isn't it? You become more aware of that when you get to my age. I don't worry about it. I'm ready for it."

    To Classic Rock

    Lemmy onstage in Switzerland, 2013
    Lemmy onstage in Switzerland, 2013. Picture: Laurent Gillieron/EPA/Shutterstock

  9. "If you think you are too old to rock 'n roll then you are."

    Lemmy on The Tube, 1984
    Lemmy on The Tube, 1984. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Latest Videos

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Gavin & Stacey cast drank while filming pub scene of Christmas special

News

The Stone Roses in 1992

WATCH: Man proposes to girlfriend singing The Stone Roses' Sally Cinnamon

The Stone Roses

Billie Eilish covers The Beatles I Will on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

WATCH: Billie Eilish covers The Beatles' I Will on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

The Beatles

Chris Moyles gets surprised with kittens and holds a kitten for the first time ever

WATCH: Chris Moyles is surprised by adorable kittens in the studio

The Chris Moyles Show

More Features

See more More Features

Bob Geldof and Midge Ure during the recording of 1984's Do They Know It's Christmas?

Do Bob Geldof and Midge Ure get any royalties for Do They Know It’s Christmas?
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam

Stars who celebrate their birthdays at Christmas

Roy Wood, John Lennon, Shane MacGowan, George Michael and Noddy Holder of Slade

These are the most popular Christmas songs of all time

Liam Fray, Justin Hawkins, Chris Martin, Noel Gallagher and Tom Ogden of Blossoms

The ultimate Indie Christmas playlist

Gotye - Somebody That I Used To Know video

The best One Hit Wonders of the 2010s