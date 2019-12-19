Mötley Crüe members working with trainers to get fit on tour

Press Conference For THE STADIUM TOUR DEF LEPPARD - MOTLEY CRUE - POISON At SiriusXM's Hollywood Studios. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Mötley Crüe are working with personal trainers and seeing nutritionists in a bid to get in shape for their comeback tour.

The Girls, Girls, Girls rockers' manager Allen Kovac has revealed the band - who made a name for themselves as one of the most outrageous rock 'n' roll groups of all time - want to be "the best they can be" when they hit the road with Def Leppard and Poison on the 22-date 'The Stadium Tour' next summer.

Kovac told Fox Business: "Some of them are working with a trainer, some of them are working with a nutritionist to make themselves the best they can be.

"The greatest insecurity for an artist is: 'Is anyone going to care about my music? Is anyone going to buy a ticket?'

"We were in November when the discussions were happening, and these guys were already into regimens of how they get ready for a tour."

Watch the trailer for The Dirt:

The tour announcement came just days after they confirmed plans to reunite following their The Final Tour in 2015.

The Home Sweet Home rockers - comprised of Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars - confirmed their return by blowing up a cessation of touring agreement, which prohibited any member performing under the Mötley Crüe name, which they signed after their farewell tour.

Bassist Nikki recently admitted they got back together because they "missed each other".

Speaking to Rolling Stone he said: "Honestly, I don't think any of us thought, when we were on The Final Tour, we would ever get back together.

"We weren't really getting along at that point. We had been together 35 years, and it had been a lot of years on the road. I don't think we took a lot of time for ourselves off; we were just constantly touring for all that time. And when it came to the end, we broke the band up and everybody went their own ways.

"I think we really needed that break, and it was during the making of The Dirt movie, we started working on the script, started being on the set, we started hanging out again together.

"And I think we really started to realise - without even talking about the music - how much we missed each other. And then that got us to go in the recording studio, which is where the whole thing always starts for all of us.

"And we wrote a bunch of new music, and had a blast in the studio. And then the movie took off. And our fans were super stoked, but we also got a new generation of people. And that kind of started the conversation.

"But it really was from the heart. We missed each other, to be honest with you, and we missed being in a band together."

The band have until July 7, 2020, to get in shape, as that's when the trio's tour kicks off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

