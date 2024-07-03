Milburn announce intimate warm-up gig ahead of Rock N Roll Circus headline show

Milburn have announced a new intimate date. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield indie rockers will play the renowned Yellow Arch Studios as a thank you to the people from their hometown.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Milburn have announced an intimate warm up show this month.

The Yorkshire indie rockers will play a one-off show at the renowned Yellow Arch Studios in Sheffield on Saturday 13th July ahead of their headline set at Rock N Roll Circus.

This special event has been described as "a heartfelt thank you to the great people of Sheffield, celebrating the city that has supported and shaped the band since their inception."

Tickets for the gig are free available only available via a ballot, which fans can enter here.

Successful entrants will be picked at random and guests for the event will be told on Monday 8th July at 6pm.

Saturday 13 July. Yellow Arch. Sheffield.



Sign up to be in with a chance to come and see us perform our most intimate show to date. Link here: https://t.co/DkSQ6DjLJ2



Tickets are free and guests will be picked at random. Guests will be informed on Monday 8th July at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/tzcjvmApLD — Milburn (@milburnmusic) July 3, 2024

Frontman Joe Carnall said of the special show: "Yellow Arch holds a special place for the band - it was where some of those early tunes were written and rehearsed. To be able to come back and play in front of an intimate crowd is really special".

Milburn will then head to Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl to play their biggest headline show to date at Rock N' Roll Circus 2024.

The show - which takes place on 31st August - will see the band joined b the likes of Jake Bugg, Peter Doherty, The Rifles, The Selecter, The K's Seb Lowe and more.

Joining Milburn as headliners for the string of dates are Richard Hawley, who will top the bill on Thursday 29th August and Becky Hill, who headlines on Friday 30th August.