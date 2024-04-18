James Hetfield shows off new tattoo using late Motörhead frontman Lemmy's ashes

James Hetfield got a tattoo with Lemmy's ashes. Picture: Scott Legato/Getty Images, Instagram/Metallica, Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty

The Metallica frontman shared his new inking, which was a tribute to the late Motörhead icon, who died in 2015.

James Hetfield has shown off his new tattoo, which includes the ashes of lan 'Lemmy' Kilmister.

The late Motörhead frontman died on 26th December 2015, aged 70, and tributes are still continuing to go out to the rocker.

Back in 2021, it was revealed that the Ace of Spades frontman saw to it that his ashes were placed his ashes in bullets and gifted to those nearest to him.

The Metallica frontman was a recipient of the one of these bullets and now he's gone on to remember his friend and former musician with a permanent inking on his middle finger.

Sharing an image of the new tattoo, which naturally was an ace of spades, on Instagram he wrote: "With the steady hand of friend and tattoo artist @coreymillertattoo, this tattoo. A salute to my friend and inspiration Mr. Lemmy Kilmister. Without him, there would be NO Metallica."

He added: "Black ink mixed with a pinch of his cremation ashes that were so graciously given to me.

"So now, he is still able to fly the bird at the world."

The move comes after plans were confirmed for Lemmy's ashes to be "enshrined" at Nottingham venue Rock City, the Derbyshire-based metal festival Bloodstock as well as his favourite West Hollywood watering hole Rainbow Bar and Grill.

The project has been led by Bloodstock festival and has seen them commission a bust of the legendary rocker which will incorporate some of his ashes.

Fans will be able to view the installation at this year's instalment of the festival, which takes place between 8th - 11th August.

Motörhead’s manager, Todd Singerman, shared a statement, which read: “Bloodstock has always been a special place for Motörhead and for Lemmy. The people and the energy matched Lemmy’s values perfectly. This is definitely a fitting honour in the continuing series of enshrinements of Lemmy’s ashes in his most loved places”.

Meanwhile, a ceremony will take place for Lemmy's ashes at his beloved Rainbow Bar and Grill this Friday 19th April at 9pm.

The bar previously paid tribute to the rocker in 2016, dedicating its patio to him and renaming it the "Lemmy Lounge," where a life-sized bronze statue of the Overkill rocker also features.

Lemmy's ashes have also been used to create tattoos for the band's tour manager and production assistant and were also scattered at the Wacken Open Air Festival in northern Germany, where the band played several times over the years.