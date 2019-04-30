Manc Holiday Monday: the best Manchester music of all time!

Manc Holiday Monday. Picture: Radio X

Radio X will be playing the finest tracks from the city across Monday 6 May…

From Happy Mondays to The Stone Roses

New Order to Elbow…

The Smiths to Joy Division

And of course… the mighty OASIS.

Manchester has created some of the best music on the planet.

And on Bank Holiday Monday, 6 May we’re celebrating it all - it's Manc Holiday Monday

From 7am to 7pm, Radio X will be playing the very best tunes from Greater Manchester… including:

Oasis, Courteeners, Joy Division, Happy Mondays, Richard Ashcroft, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Stone Roses, Liam Gallagher, New Order, Doves, Elbow, Morrissey, James, The Smiths, Blossoms, Electronic, Buzzcocks, Johnny Marr, Everything Everything, The Charlatans, The Verve and many, many more.

The very best from Manchester - on Manc Holiday Monday…!

