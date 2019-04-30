Manc Holiday Monday: the best Manchester music of all time!

30 April 2019, 07:00 | Updated: 30 April 2019, 07:01

Manc Holiday Monday
Manc Holiday Monday. Picture: Radio X

Radio X will be playing the finest tracks from the city across Monday 6 May…

From Happy Mondays to The Stone Roses

New Order to Elbow

The Smiths to Joy Division

And of course… the mighty OASIS.

Manchester has created some of the best music on the planet.

And on Bank Holiday Monday, 6 May we’re celebrating it all - it's Manc Holiday Monday

From 7am to 7pm, Radio X will be playing the very best tunes from Greater Manchester… including:

Oasis, Courteeners, Joy Division, Happy Mondays, Richard Ashcroft, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Stone Roses, Liam Gallagher, New Order, Doves, Elbow, Morrissey, James, The Smiths, Blossoms, Electronic, Buzzcocks, Johnny Marr, Everything Everything, The Charlatans, The Verve and many, many more.

The very best from Manchester - on Manc Holiday Monday…!

How to listen to Radio X

Listen on your radio: Radio X is on Manchester on 97.7FM and on 104.9FM in London…

Listen online: you can listen to Radio X via www.radiox.co.uk.

Listen on your mobile: Download the Radio X app or the Global Player.

Listen on your smart speaker - here’s how to listen.

