Listen To Radio X On Smart Speakers & Devices

Listen To Radio X On Amazon Echo, Google Home & Apple HomePod. Picture: Global/Amazon/Google/Apple

Want to listen to Radio X on your Amazon Echo or Google Home? It's easy!

Were you lucky enough to be given a brand new smart speaker for Christmas? Then you’ll want something great to listen to!We've made it easier than ever to listen to Radio X on your Amazon Echo, Google Home or other smart speaker.



Listening to Radio X on your latest smart device is simple - all you have to do is ask!

Listen To Radio X On Amazon Echo

Just say "Play Radio X"

Use the Alexa app to grant the Radio X skill location permissions, and it'll automatically find your nearest Radio X station.

Wake Up To Chris Moyles On Your Amazon Echo

If you've got the latest update to your Amazon Echo or Echo Spot, try saying "Alexa, wake me up to Radio X UK at 6:30am" and you'll never miss a minute of The Chris Moyles Show!

Listen To Radio X On Google Home

Google Assistant can play whichever Radio X station is best for you - just say 'Ok Google, play Radio X UK.', 'Ok Google, play Radio X London.' or 'Ok Google, play Radio X Manchester.'

Listen To Radio X On Apple HomePod

If you have an Apple Music subscription, just say "Hey Siri, play Radio X."

Listen To Radio X On Sonos Speakers

You can now listen to Radio X on your Sonos smart speaker. Add “Global Player” as a music source in your Sonos app, and enjoy live radio from your favourite Radio X presenters, as well as expertly curated music playlists to suit every mood.