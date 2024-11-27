Madness to play Dreamland Margate & Colchester Castle Summer Series

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Sarah Gosling 10pm - 1am
27 November 2024, 19:00
The ska legends will play headline shows at the Summer Series concerts next year. Find out how you can be there.
Madness are set to play epic outdoor gigs in Margate and Colchester next summer as part of their string of UK tour dates for 2025.
The British ska legends will first perform a headline set at Dreamland Margate on Saturday 2nd August as part of Margate Summer Series 2025 with The Beat ft Ranking Jnr. as special guests.
Suggs and co will join the likes of Supergrass, The Libertines, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Texas, Basement Jaxx, Olly Murs and Sex Pistols ft. Frank Carter in playing a bill-topping set at the gig series this year.
Tickets go on general sale via www.margatesummerseries.co.uk this Friday 29th November from 9am GMT.
The Baggy Trousers veterans are also confirmed for the brand new festival, Colchester Castle Summer Series, in 2025.
The It Must Be Love legends will play a headline show at the city's Lower Castle Park on Saturday 23rd August with special guests confirmed in The Zutons, The Skints and The Beat ft Ranking Jnr.
Also announced for the inaugural Colchester Castle gig series are the likes of Busted, James and Texas, who will play headline shows next August.
Tickets for the Essex date also go on general sale this Friday 29th November at 9am GMT from colchestercastlesummerseries.co.uk.
This year saw Madness tour their most recent record, Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie, which was released in 2023.
Their 13th studio album came seven years after their previous outing Can’t Touch Us Now, which was released in 2016.
Madness - House of Fun (Official 4K Video)
Read more: