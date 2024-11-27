Madness to play Dreamland Margate & Colchester Castle Summer Series

Madness will play headline shows in Margate and Colchester this year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The ska legends will play headline shows at the Summer Series concerts next year. Find out how you can be there.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Madness are set to play epic outdoor gigs in Margate and Colchester next summer as part of their string of UK tour dates for 2025.

The British ska legends will first perform a headline set at Dreamland Margate on Saturday 2nd August as part of Margate Summer Series 2025 with The Beat ft Ranking Jnr. as special guests.

Suggs and co will join the likes of Supergrass, The Libertines, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Texas, Basement Jaxx, Olly Murs and Sex Pistols ft. Frank Carter in playing a bill-topping set at the gig series this year.

Tickets go on general sale via www.margatesummerseries.co.uk this Friday 29th November from 9am GMT.

See the dates for Margate Summer Series 2025 so far:

20th June: Supergrass

5th July: The Libertines

12th July: UB40 ft Ali Campbell

26th July: Basement Jaxx

2nd August: Madness

15th August: Oli Murs

23rd August Sex Pistols ft. Frank Carter

The Baggy Trousers veterans are also confirmed for the brand new festival, Colchester Castle Summer Series, in 2025.

The It Must Be Love legends will play a headline show at the city's Lower Castle Park on Saturday 23rd August with special guests confirmed in The Zutons, The Skints and The Beat ft Ranking Jnr.

Also announced for the inaugural Colchester Castle gig series are the likes of Busted, James and Texas, who will play headline shows next August.

Tickets for the Essex date also go on general sale this Friday 29th November at 9am GMT from colchestercastlesummerseries.co.uk.

See the dates for Colchester Castle Summer Series 2025:

15th August: Busted

16th August: Craig David Presents TS5

17th August: UB40

21st August: Texas

22nd August: James

23rd August: Madness

This year saw Madness tour their most recent record, Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie, which was released in 2023.

Their 13th studio album came seven years after their previous outing Can’t Touch Us Now, which was released in 2016.

Madness - House of Fun (Official 4K Video)

Read more: