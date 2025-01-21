Lynyrd Skynyrd celebrate 50 years with UK Tour for July 2025

Lynyrd Skynyrd are headed to the UK. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Free Bird legends will embark on dates to mark half a century since their debut album with dates in Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton and London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced UK dates for 2025.

The rock 'n' roll legends - whose hits include Sweet Home Alabama, Free Bird and Simple Man - will celebrate over 50 years since their groundbreaking self-titled debut album (released in 1973) with shows on this side of the pond.

Making their first visit to the UK since 2019, the band will play four gigs, which kick off at Manchester AO Arena on 15th July and culminate in a show at London OVO Arena Wembley on 19th July 2025.

They'll be joined on the string of dates by American Country rockers Blackberry Smoke, who formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 2000.

Get Lynyrd Skynyrd's full UK dates and ticket information below.

Read more:

Johnny Van Zant, lead vocalist and brother of the late Ronnie Van Zant, said of the announcement: “It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there, playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music.”

£1 from every ticket sold on the tour will be donated to the newly launched Live Trust, a new funding initiative from LIVE that will offer much needed financial support to those working across live music. The Live Trust will initially support the grassroots music sector that is such a vital part of the music ecosystem – from venues and artists to festivals and promoters.

Tickets go on presale from Wednesday 22nd January at 10am via aegpresents.co.uk before going on general sale this Friday 24th January from 10 am.

See Lynyrd Skynyrd's 2025 UK dates:

15th July: Manchester AO Arena

16th July: Birmingham Utilita Arena

18th July: Brighton Centre

19th July: London OVO Arena Wembley

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird (Official Audio)

Read more: