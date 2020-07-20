Linkin Park take action against Donald Trump retweet

20 July 2020, 19:21

The surviving members of Linkin Park
The surviving members of Linkin Park. Picture: James Minchin/Press

The surviving members of the band have hit out at the U.S. President's administration for sharing a cover of their In The End single.

Linkin Park have issued a cease and desist to the team behind Donald Trump after a cover of their song was shared by the administration.

Taking to Twitter on the eve of the third anniversary of their frotnman Chester Bennington's passing, they wrote: "Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued."

WATCH: Chester Bennington's isolated vocals are incredible

The move came as a result of a cover of their In The End single by Tommee Profitt with Fleurie and Jung Youth being posted by Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, which the US President then retweeted.

Jung Youth who features in the cover also took to Twitter to slam his version being used in a "propaganda video".

The artist wrote: "Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted...anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!!"

Listen to the cover here:

Linkin Park have joined the likes of The Rolling Stones, Adele, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and Guns N' Roses in slamming Trump for using their music.

READ MORE: Rolling Stones threaten to sue Donald Trump over use of songs at rallies

The news comes three years on from the tragic passing of Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington, who tragically lost his life to suicide on 20 July 2017.

To mark the solemn occasion, the band retweeted several messages from fan accounts, including one which read: "Three years ago today, we lost an incredible talent.

"A father, a husband, a bandmate, a very talented musician, and an important part of many of our lives.

"We are grateful for his impact in the world and today we celebrate him.

"We miss you, Chester Bennington".

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans
Tel: 116 123
samaritans.org

Mind
MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393
mind.org.uk

Papyrus
HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141
papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)
Helpline: 0800 58 58 58
thecalmzone.net

Maytree
Tel: 020 7263 7070
maytree.org.uk

Latest On Radio X

Reading Festival, 2002

Which of these festival moments do you miss the most?

Festivals

Chris Cornell performs with Soundgarden in 2017

Proof that Chris Cornell could cover absolutely anything

Features

The Cure

The Cure's new album is their "saddest" and "most intense" yet

The Cure

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington performs on 17 June 2017

WATCH: Chester Bennington’s isolated vocals are incredible

Features

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher compares American audiences to unimpressed sheep in Oasis days

Noel Gallagher

Queen guitarist Brian May

Weird and wonderful facts about Queen's Brian May

Queen

Latest Videos

Pippa Taylor reveals she's got engaged to Toby Tarrant on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Pippa shares news of her engagement to Toby Tarrant on The Chris Moyles Show
Decklan McKenna sings Eels Jeannie's Diary for Radio X's Phone Covers

WATCH: Declan McKenna covers Eels in Radio X's Phone Covers

Features

Dom can't watch Chris Moyles' DJ set this week and he's fuming

Chris Moyles is fuming that Dom can't watch his DJ set

Chris Moyles convinced listener Big Baz to set up a Go Fund Me page and the results were amazing

Your response to the Big Baz Beer Fund was seriously heartwarming