Linkin Park take action against Donald Trump retweet

The surviving members of Linkin Park. Picture: James Minchin/Press

The surviving members of the band have hit out at the U.S. President's administration for sharing a cover of their In The End single.

Linkin Park have issued a cease and desist to the team behind Donald Trump after a cover of their song was shared by the administration.

Taking to Twitter on the eve of the third anniversary of their frotnman Chester Bennington's passing, they wrote: "Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued."

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

WATCH: Chester Bennington's isolated vocals are incredible

The move came as a result of a cover of their In The End single by Tommee Profitt with Fleurie and Jung Youth being posted by Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, which the US President then retweeted.

Jung Youth who features in the cover also took to Twitter to slam his version being used in a "propaganda video".

The artist wrote: "Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted...anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!!"

Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted...anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!! — JUNG YOUTH (@JUNGYOUTHmusic) July 19, 2020

Listen to the cover here:

Linkin Park have joined the likes of The Rolling Stones, Adele, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and Guns N' Roses in slamming Trump for using their music.

READ MORE: Rolling Stones threaten to sue Donald Trump over use of songs at rallies

The news comes three years on from the tragic passing of Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington, who tragically lost his life to suicide on 20 July 2017.

To mark the solemn occasion, the band retweeted several messages from fan accounts, including one which read: "Three years ago today, we lost an incredible talent.

"A father, a husband, a bandmate, a very talented musician, and an important part of many of our lives.

"We are grateful for his impact in the world and today we celebrate him.

"We miss you, Chester Bennington".

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk