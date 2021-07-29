Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst unveils new look on Instagram

29 July 2021, 11:15 | Updated: 29 July 2021, 11:55

Fred Durst shows off transformation
Fred Durst shows off transformation on Instagram. Picture: 1. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty 2. Instagram/Fred Dursts

By Jenny Mensah

The Rollin' rocker looks almost unrecognisable in a new photo he's shared on social media.

Limp Bizkit fans were left stunned after frontman Fred Durst showed off a dramatic new look.

The rocker is most known for his trademark backwards baseball bat and goatee, but his latest Instagram post has everyone a little confused.

The Break Stuff singer shared a photo of himself with blonde hair, a light handlebar moustache and a salmon coloured shirt.

He captioned the post: "thinking about you 70" and added a spaceship emoji.

If that wasn't strange enough, the Faith Rocker has removed all his previous posts and changed his profile bio to: "You’re confused? Classic."

READ MORE - Rap meets Rock: the greatest collabs & crossovers

Fans shared their reactions in the comments, with threewine writing: "This is f***ing me up".

Chris Gibbons added: "This is an electric look, Fred," while another wrote: "Which matrix are you the architect of?"

While it's unclear what exactly Durst's surprising new look is down to, perhaps it could be part of a new project.

It wouldn't be the first time Durst broke into something new. After stepping back from the limelight, Durst returned to the spotlight to helm a semi-autobiographical film entitled Moose.

The film, which was inspired by his run-in with an obsessed stalker, starred John Travolta as a man who becomes obsessed with actor and action star Hunter Dunbar.

Limp Bizkit are also due to drop a new album in 2022 and are set for dates in the UK.

READ MORE: What Linkin Park first thought when they heard Chester Bennington's voice

More Music News

Rick Astley with his Never Gonna Give You Up video inset

Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up reaches one billion YouTube views

Festivals are making a comeback for 2021

Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Festivals

Dusty Hill: ZZ Top bassist has died aged 72, says US rock group

Lily Allen in 2021

Lily Allen marks two years of sobriety: "Getting clean is the BEST thing i ever did"