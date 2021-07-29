Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst unveils new look on Instagram

Fred Durst shows off transformation on Instagram. Picture: 1. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty 2. Instagram/Fred Dursts

By Jenny Mensah

The Rollin' rocker looks almost unrecognisable in a new photo he's shared on social media.

Limp Bizkit fans were left stunned after frontman Fred Durst showed off a dramatic new look.

The rocker is most known for his trademark backwards baseball bat and goatee, but his latest Instagram post has everyone a little confused.

The Break Stuff singer shared a photo of himself with blonde hair, a light handlebar moustache and a salmon coloured shirt.

He captioned the post: "thinking about you 70" and added a spaceship emoji.

If that wasn't strange enough, the Faith Rocker has removed all his previous posts and changed his profile bio to: "You’re confused? Classic."

Fans shared their reactions in the comments, with threewine writing: "This is f***ing me up".

Chris Gibbons added: "This is an electric look, Fred," while another wrote: "Which matrix are you the architect of?"

While it's unclear what exactly Durst's surprising new look is down to, perhaps it could be part of a new project.

It wouldn't be the first time Durst broke into something new. After stepping back from the limelight, Durst returned to the spotlight to helm a semi-autobiographical film entitled Moose.

The film, which was inspired by his run-in with an obsessed stalker, starred John Travolta as a man who becomes obsessed with actor and action star Hunter Dunbar.

Limp Bizkit are also due to drop a new album in 2022 and are set for dates in the UK.

