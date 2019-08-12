Lewis Capaldi wants Meat Loaf to play him in movie biopic

And that’s without make-up, prosthetics or CGI…

Lewis Capaldi thinks Meat Loaf should play him in a movie - without using technology to make the legendary rock star look younger.

The Someone You Loved singer reckons that the legend behind Bat Out Of Hell and countless other rock classics would be the perfect actor to portray him in a biopic - despite being 49 years older than him at age 71.

Lewis also doesn't want any special effects or prosthetics to be used to alter the veteran singer’s appearance.

Asked who would play him in a film, he told Cosmopolitan: "Meat Loaf. But I want him to play me as he is now, from my childhood right through to the present.

"No prostheses, no CGI, I want him to look like Meat Loaf. I think he's a handsome man."

It's not such a daft idea - one of Meat Loaf's earliest appearances was as the character Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and he's recently played the part of Doug Rennie in the TV series Ghost Wars.

The magazine also asked Capaldi about his relationship status, he revealed: "Single as f**k. Definitely.

“I’m just a singular man, falling through the air, hurtling ever closer to his inevitable demise."

The Hold Me While You Wait singer has spent much of the summer engaged in a war of words with Oasis legend Noel Gallagher, who claimed that the Scottish musician was an “idiot” and renamed him “Chewbacca”.

Lewis claims that the pair finally met at Mad Cool Festival in Spain in July and that “Noel loves me now”, but the critical comments keep heading his way.

Asked about the craziest rumour he’d heard about himself, Capaldi revealed that one comment was that “I hired a comedy writer to come up with jokes for my social media”.

He explained that the theory is “obviously a load of f***ing nonsense because my jokes are mainly about pubes and shitting."