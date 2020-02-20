Can you get refunds for Lana Del Rey's 2020 cancelled UK & European dates?

The singer has been forced to cancel her Norman F***ing Rockwell dates after "totally losing (her) singing voice". Find out what we know so far.

Lana Del Rey has been forced to cancel her upcoming UK European and dates due to illness.

The American singer-songwriter was due to embark the dates on this side of the pond to support her 2019 Norman Fucking Rockwell album but has told fans she has completely lost her singing voice.

The Video Games singer said in a statement: "Sorry to let everyone down so last minute, but this illness has taken me by surprise and I have totally lost my singing voice. Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana"

Find out which dates have been cancelled and if you can get a refund here...

Which dates has Lana Del Rey cancelled?

Lana has been forced to cancel all of her upcoming UK dates, which were set to take place in February, including a date a London's O2 Arena next Tuesday (25 February).

Lana has also cancelled her European dates, which kick off in Amsterdam on Friday 21 February and end in Cologne on Tuesday 3 March.

See full details below:

See Lana Del Rey's cancelled 2020 UK dates:

Tuesday 25 February - The O2, London - CANCELLED

Wednesday 26 February - Manchester Arena - CANCELLED

Friday 28 February - SSE Hydro Glasgow - CANCELLED

Saturday 29 February - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham - CANCELLED

See Lana Del Rey's cancelled European dates:

Friday 21 February - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - CANCELLED

Sunday 23 February - Accor Hotels Arena - Paris, France - CANCELLED

Monday 2 March - Mercedes-Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany - CANCELLED

Tuesday 3 March - Laxness Arenam - Cologne, Germany CANCELLED

Can you get refunds for Lana Del Rey's cancelled dates?

Yes. It appears that refunds are being offered from most individual ticket providers.

The O2, London took to Twitter to write: "It’s with regret that Lana Del Rey has been forced to cancel her upcoming EU/UK tour due to illness. Customers are advised to contact their original point of purchase for refund enquiries."

Asked if car parking tickets would be refunded for the venue, The O2 responded that they would be automatically refunded.

CANCELLATION: It’s with regret that Lana Del Rey has been forced to cancel her upcoming EU/UK tour due to illness.



Customers are advised to contact their original point of purchase for refund enquiries.



More info: https://t.co/ud5v5rW7Z3 pic.twitter.com/qVkxK8lYn3 — The O2 (@TheO2) February 20, 2020

Ticket sellers AXS have told music fans on their website: "We will be issuing refunds and they will be in your bank account within 10 working days."

Ticketmaster and See Tickets have updated the information on their websites.

The latter told a fan on Twitter: "Refund(s) are being processed automatically. I would await a response from the team for confirmation."

Will Lana Del Rey's dates be rescheduled?

It is not clear whether Lana's UK and European dates will be rescheduled, but it is unlikely any dates are in mind, since refunds are happening so quickly.

Where else can you see Lana live?

The singer-songwriter will be returning to Europe in June for a string of festival dates.

Visit lanadelrey.com for more details.

Lana has also been confirmed for Glastonbury Festival 2020, with Emily Eavis taking to social media to confirm she will be present at the 50th anniversary of the festival.

Am very happy to tell you that the wonderful Lana Del Rey will he playing on the Pyramid stage this year. pic.twitter.com/Ti0iE399qM — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) February 13, 2020

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2020 headliners, line-up rumours and more