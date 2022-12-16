LadBaby share official video for Food Aid Christmas single with Martin Lewis

LadBaby join forces with Martin Lewis on Food Aid Christmas song. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The husband and wife duo have joined forces with Martin Lewis for their take on Do They Know It's Christmas?

LadBaby have unleashed their Food Aid single to raise funds for the Trussell Trust food charity.

The track, which sees the duo - Mark and Roxanne Hoyle - release their take on Live Aid single Do They Know It's Christmas?, marking their fifth bid at a UK Christmas No.1.

This year the pair have joined forces with Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis on the song a long with a host of dodgy celeb lookalikes to sing: "Feed the UK/Let them know it's Christmastime."

Watch their official video below:

The couple said on their latest release: "We never intended to release a fifth Christmas single, but as ambassadors of the Trussell Trust we were not prepared to sit back and do nothing in a year when people are struggling more than ever."

Joining Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Mark implied the latest song could be their last if the public clubs together to support food banks.

"If you want to stop me, donate to food banks all year," he told presenters Lewis and Kate Garraway.

"‘Those baskets that you see in supermarkets behind the checkouts, put food in there and I can go away, I can have Christmas off."

All profits from the song will be donated towards the fight against hunger and poverty, with 50% will go to the Trussell Trust and 50% being donated to the Band Aid Trust.

Last year saw LadBaby score s fourth consecutive Christmas No.1 with Sausage Rolls For Everyone featuring Elton John and Ed Sheeran.

Their previous Christmas chart toppers We Built This City, I Love Sausage Rolls and Don't Stop Me Eating have released over a million pounds for The Trussell Trust so far.

