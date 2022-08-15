Kula Shaker announce one-off London show

Kula Shaker will return for a one-off live date in December. Picture: Press

The Hush rockers will play a show in the city this December. Find out where they're headed and how to get tickets.

Kula Shaker are set to play a one-off London show.

The psyche rockers will head to London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on 8th December 2022, with tickets set to go on sale this week.

The show will round off a huge year of touring in Europe and Japan, which include a sell-out summer UK tour and the release of their acclaimed double-concept album 1st Congregational Church of Eternal Love (and free hugs).

Tickets go on general sale here from Friday 19th from 9am.

To celebrate their return, Kula Shaker have recorded a brand-new version of John Lennon's Gimme Some Truth and plan to release the track to coincide with the concert.

Frontman Crispian Mills commented on the news: "We only had time to play a handful of UK shows this summer so we wanted to wrap the year up with a special show in our hometown and chance to say thank you to our fans. We're planning a few surprises and a new single release before Christmas so 'come on down' as they say...December 8th is also a significant date for John Lennon fans, so we're going to mark the occasion with some tributes and celebrations of his music."

