Korn's Jonathan Davis tests positive for COVID-19

By Jenny Mensah

The band have been forced to postpone and cancel a string of US shows after their frontman caught the virus.

Korn have been forced to has postpone and cancel a number of shows after their frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive for COVID-19.

The Blind rockers have postponed six shows on their current US tour - and cancelled a further two - after axing their gig in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Saturday (14 August) hours before they were due on stage.

The nu-metal band wrote in a statement: "On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for COVID, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute."

The Freak on a Leash band continued: "As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows.

"As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done.

"Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now."

They concluded: "We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again."

The shows due to take place between August 14 and 22 have now been moved to late September and early October, while two other shows in New York (Darien Centre and Syracuse) have been cancelled "due to scheduling conflicts".

See Korn's rescheduled 2021 tour dates:

25 September - Scranton, PA

26 September - Holmdel, NJ

28 September - Wantagh, NY

1 October - Mansfield, MA

2 October - Hartford, CT

3 October - Gilford, NH

See Korn's cancelled dates: