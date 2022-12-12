KISS announce farewell UK Tour for 2023

KISS are set to play farewell dates next year. Picture: Press

The glam metal legends will complete their End of the Road farewell tour next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

KISS have announced their final UK gigs.



The Rock and Roll All Nite legends - made up of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer - will bow out of touring after completing their End of the Road farewell tour next year and now they've announced UK dates.



The painted outfit will be visiting this side of the pond, with UK shows which kick off at Plymouth Argyle's Home Park Stadium on 3rd June and include dates at The O2 Arena in London.



The band said of their farewell dates: "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."

See KISS 2023 UK dates:

3rd June 2023: Plymouth Argyle Home Park

5th June 2023: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

6th June 2023: Newcastle Utilita Arena

5th July 2023: London The O2

7th July 2023: Manchester AO Arena

8th July 2023: Glasgow OVO Hydro

When do KISS 2023 UK tour tickets go on sale?

KISS tickets go on general sale this Friday 16th December at 10am from www.robomagiclive.com/kiss.

Artist + venue partner presales take place on Tuesday 13th Dec at 10am.

