KennyHoopla teases Hopeless Romance track

KennyHoopla has shared a teaser of new music. Picture: Chad Wilkinson/Press

The American artist has shared a snippet of new music.

The US artist has been building up a fervent following over the last few years and released his How Will I Rest In Peace If I'm Buried By A Highway? EP in May 2020.

Now, he's taken to social media to share an exciting new teaser of music, entitled Hopeless Romance.

The teaser was also shared by Blink 182's Travis Barker, who previously worked with the artist on his Estella track.

KennyHoopla, whose real name is Kenneth La’ron, was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1997 and describes his music as "new wave nostalgia".

He spent a period uploading music to SoundCloud, including the hugely popular Cave.

These early tracks were collected on the EP Beneath The Willow Tree. The wistful Waves was La'Ron's first commercial single in August 2017, but his major breakthrough was with the track Lost Cause in February 2019.

KennyHoopla was set to perform two nights at London's O2 Forum, Kentish Town in March 2021, supporting Yungblud, and was added to the bill for Brighton's The Great Escape.

Visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/KennyHoopla for further information.

KennyHoopla is one of the acts named in Radio X's Great XPectations for 2021.

He joins the likes of BLOXX, Coach Party, Inhaler, The Lathums, The Mysterines and Beabadoobee in the list of acts John Kennedy has championed this year.

