Kanye West defends associating with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby

Kanye West has defended spending time with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby. Picture: 1. Marc Piasecki/GC Images 2. Brian Prahl/MEGA/GC Images3. George Pimentel/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The US rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye, has talked about his decision to perform alongside the musicians on a recent podcast.

Kanye West has defended his position to appear alongside Marilyn Manson and DaBaby in a recent interview.

The US rapper is no stranger to controversy throughout his career and the last few months have been no different, after he chose to support and spend time with the disgraced musicians.

Now, taking part in a long interview on the the Drink Champs podcast, he said: "All the Me Too… like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby right after both of them got cancelled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel us all".

He added: "They’ll hit you with the accusations of somebody who you was with 10 years ago."

The rapper continued: "And also, there’s women who’ve been through really serious things, pulled in alleys against their will – that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing.

"It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just control. This is 1984 mind control we’re in."

Marilyn Manson - whose real name is Brian Warner - has been accused of sexual assault, misconduct and abuse by multiple women over the past year including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood. He denied the allegations and called them "horrible distortions of reality".

DaBaby went viral this after making comments on stage about the gay community, while spreading misinformation on HIV and AIDS.

It prompted a wide backlash from the pubic and he was criticised from celebrities across the board, while being dropped from his BooHoo menswear campaign.

