Kim Kardashian says daughter North listens to Black Sabbath and is a "goth girl"

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North and Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: 1. Pierre Suu/GC Images 2. Instagram/Kim Kardashian 3. Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has revealed her eldest child, who she shares with Kanye West, is a "goth girl" and likes to wear fake tattoos all over her face.

Kim Kardashian has revealed her first child with Kanye West is a "full goth". The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shares North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint with the rapper, and she spoke about how different they all are on Ellen.

Speaking about her brood, she said: “North is like goth. She’s into Hot Topic (clothing band specialising in band merch and counter-culture), she puts fake tattoos on her face and she listens to Black Sabbath and she's just, like, a full goth girl."

Asked how the eight year old even learned about the legendary heavy metal band, Kardashian replied: "I have no idea, maybe TikTok?"

Watch Kim's interview with Ellen here:

READ MORE: Travis Barker gifts Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope a drum kit for her 9th birthday

Last month saw Kim share a selfie of herself and North in the car, which showed her eldest adorned with fake spiders on her face.

North's new found interest in rock and heavy metal could have rubbed off on her from her cousin, Penelope, who has been learning to play the drums with the help of a very special drumming legend.

Kourtney Kardashian has been dating Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker for some time and he even gifted the nine year year old - who she shares with Scott Disick - with her own personalised pink drum kit.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a selection of photos of Penelope with the special gift, including a video of Barker helping her get to grips with the instrument.

Kardashian captioned the selection of photos: "My birthday girl! My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9".

She added: "My life is sooooo much better because of you."

The Blink rocker added in the comments: "Penelope you’re a rock star HAPPY BIRTHDAY!".

READ MORE: Travis Barker praises Kourtney Kardashian as he shares a photo of his first flight in 13 years

It's clear Kourtney is rubbing off on the rocker two as last month saw Barker fly a plane for the first time since his near-fatal plane crash in 2008.

The rocker almost died 13 years ago after being involved in a plane crash, which killed four people and left him with third degree burns over 65% of his body.

However, last month saw him share an Instagram of himself with Kourtney outside a jet plane, with the caption: "With you anything is possible".

The pair visited Cabo, Mexico and the rocker has since revealed he flew a miraculous five times in a month.

Travis Barker has previously described the immense trauma caused by his near-fatal crash and shared photos of his injuries in his autobiography Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, And Drums, Drums, Drums.

Talking about his decision to include gruesome pictures of his injuries in the book, he explained: "I got those pictures [taken] because Tom, especially, was pressuring me to fly again. I tried to explain it to him, like ‘I can’t do it yet, I’m not ready’.

"So I ended up showing Tom and Mark (Hoppus), although Mark was always very supportive from day one. He even visited me in the hospital [...] Whereas, with Tom, there was constant pressure."

The news could potentially be a game changer for Blink fans across the world, especially in likes of New Zealand and Australia, as it means the band could be open to touring Down Under again.