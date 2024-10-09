Justice add second date to London's Alexandra Palace due to demand

By Jenny Mensah

The French duo are set for a new date at the North London venue after their first gig sold out due to popular demand.

Justice previously announced a one-off show at London’s Alexandra Palace on 12th February next year.

Now, due to demand, the French duo have announced an additional date at the north London venue on north London venue on Tuesday 11th February 2025.

Tickets for the new date are on sale now from dice.fm.

✝ TWO Nights/All Night ✝



Due to demand, we've added a second night of Justice at the Palace on 11 February 🔥



🫱 12 February SOLD OUT 🫲



Tickets go on sale tomorrow 9 October at 10am - set a reminder on @dicefm to not miss out ⏰

🔗 https://t.co/aBoPCFVF0S pic.twitter.com/7FAQdxnxGf — Alexandra Palace (@Yourallypally) October 8, 2024

The French band are currently in the middle of a US tour, which will continues tonight (Wednesday 9th October) at WaMu Theater in Seattle, Washington.

Their Stateside shows come off the back of an impressive summer of festival sets for the duo, which included an unforgettable date at the likes of All Points East Festival and Glastonbury 2024, where their headline set on the West Holts Stage gave SZA's slot on the Pyramid Stage a run for its money.

This year also saw the We Are Your Friends outfit release their fourth studio album, Hyperdrama, in April this year, which followed 2016's Woman.

The record was preceded by the singles Generator and One Night/All Night - their collaboration with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker.

Watch the official video for the latter here:

Justice - One Night/All Night (Starring Tame Impala) (Official Video)

