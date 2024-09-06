Jet share Hurry Hurry single ahead of 2024 UK & Ireland dates

Jet are embarking on live dates this autumn. Picture: Jason Sheldon

The Australian indie rockers have shared the official video for their first single in 15 years.

Jet have unveiled their new single Hurry Hurry.

The energetic indie track is their first release from the Aussie band in 15 years.

The single has been played live on their recent 20th anniversary Australian tour dates, but the track has now got a proper release, alongside the B-side Un’avventura.

Watch the official video for Hurry Hurry below:

Jet - Hurry Hurry (Official Video)

As reported by NME, the track been described by frontman Nic Cester as a "little appetiser" before they complete their new album, which will be the follow-up to 2009's Shaka Rock and set for release in 2025.

The new single comes after Jet announced UK & Irish 20th anniversary dates for 2024.

The band will celebrate two decades since the release of their debut album Get Born, with dates which will kick off Dublin's The Academy on Thursday 3rd October and culminate in a show at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on Saturday 12th October.

The shows will mark the band's first UK and Ireland dates in 15 years.

Jet's Get Born album was released on 14th September 2003 and included the hit lead single, Are You Gonna Be My Girl, alongside Rollover DJ, Look What You've Done, Get Me Outta Here and Cold Hard Bitch.

The album peaked at number 14 on the UK Albums Chart and has sold over 4 million copies worldwide.

According to NME, frontman Nic Cester said in a press release: "’Get Born was a rare and unique moment of total planetary alignment where we somehow managed to capture lighting in a bottle. We’re all really excited to come back to the UK & Ireland for these shows.”

Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl

See Jet's 2024 Get Born 20th Anniversary UK & Ireland dates: