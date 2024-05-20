Jet announce UK & Ireland dates for 20th anniversary of Get Born

Jet are embarking on live dates this autumn. Picture: Jason Sheldon

The Australian indie rockers have shared their plans to celebrate over two decades since the release of their debut album.

Jet have announced UK & Irish dates for 2024.

The Aussie indie rockers are planning to celebrate two decades since the release of their debut album Get Born, with dates which will kick off Dublin's The Academy on Thursday 3rd October and culminate in a show at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on Saturday 12th October.

Announcing the news on Monday (20th) October, the Are You Gonna Be My Girl rockers said: "UK/IRE we’re excited to tell you that we’re heading over to play a bunch of shows later this year!"

The shows will mark the band's first UK and Ireland dates in 15 years.

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday 24th May at 10am BST.

Jet's Get Born album was released on 14th September 2003 and included the hit lead single, Are You Gonna Be My Girl, alongside Rollover DJ, Look What You've Done, Get Me Outta Here and Cold Hard Bitch.

The album peaked at number 14 on the UK Albums Chart and has sold over 4 million copies worldwide.

According to NME, frontman Nic Cester said in a press release: "’Get Born was a rare and unique moment of total planetary alignment where we somehow managed to capture lighting in a bottle. We’re all really excited to come back to the UK & Ireland for these shows.”

Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl

Despite the nostalgic dates, Jet are very much looking forward. The band recently released their new single Hurry Hurry and confirmed that their long-awaited fourth studio album and the follow-uop to 2009's Shaka Rock is set for release in 2025.

JET - Hurry Hurry

See Jet's 2024 Get Born 20th Anniversary dates: