WATCH: Jade Bird rounds off night of exciting new acts at Radio X Great X-Pectations LIVE

Ten Tonnes and Yonaka also played the special gig at The Garage, showcasing some of Radio X's most tipped acts for 2019 at the iconic London venue.

This Tuesday (29 January) saw Radio X present three of the UK's most exciting new artists at our Great X-Pectations LIVE event.

Jade Bird, Ten Tonnes and Yonaka all featured in the show, which was hosted by Radio X's John Kennedy and took place at London's The Garage - an iconic venue which has played host to the likes of The Killers, The Libertines, Arctic Monkeys and many more.

Each i ntroduced by the X-Posure presenter and “the most trusted man in music," all three artists - who feature in Radio X’s Great X-Pectations of 2019 - proved why they're among some of the best acts tipped for great things this year.

Watch Jade Bird perform I Get No Joy at Radio X Presents Great X-Pectations LIVE in our video above.

First to take to the stage at the famous north London venue were Yonaka, Brighton's exciting four-piece who offered up some of the best takes from their Teach Me To Fight, Heavy and Creatures EPs.

The Theresa Jarvis- fronted band kicked-off proceedings with Own Worst Enemy, before playing Ignorance, Waves and a distinctive cover of Zombies' She's Not There.

Yonaka play Radio X's Great X-Pectations LIVE on Tuesday 29 January 2019. Picture: Jon Mo Pictures

Pleasing the crowd with their infectious Creatures from the EP of the same name, Yonaka capped-off their eight-song set with their Fired Up track, followed by the defiant F.W.T.B.

See Yonaka play Creature in our special Radio X session:

Ten Tonnes - whose real name is Ethan Barnett - was the next artist to take to the stage, playing tracks from his Lucy and Born To Lose EPs.

Ten Tonnes plays Radio X's Great X-Pectations LIVE on Tuesday 29 January 2019. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Ten Tonnes, whose debut album is set for release on 5 April 2019, kicked-off his set with Born To Lose, playing former Radio X Record Of The Week Better Than Me and ending on fan favourite Lucy, which was proceeded by his infectious penultimate single G.I.V.E.

See Ten Tonnes play Better Than Me live on tour in 2018:

Jade Bird was the last emerging artist to take to the stage, opening up her set with Cathedral track from her Something American EP.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter showed-off her unique brand of indie Americana, playing absolute belters in Lottery, Side Effects, and current Radio X Record of the Week I Get No Joy - which is set to feature on her upcoming self-titled debut.

Jade Bird plays Radio X Presents Great X-Pectations Live on Tuesday 29 January 2019. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

After performing a cover of The Bangles' Walk Like An Egyptian, Bird played her electric Love Has All Been Done Before track, before ending her set with Going Gone.

See her play Lottery in the Radio X studio last year:

Get the setlist from Radio X's Great X-Pectations LIVE at The Garage on Tuesday 29 January:

Yonaka

Own Worst Enemy

Ignorance

Waves

She's Not There

Death By Love

Creature

Fired Up

F.W.T.B

Ten Tonnes

Born To Lose

Too Late

Counting Down

Better Than Me

Look What You Started

G.I.V.E

Lay It On Me

Lucy

Jade Bird

Cathedral

Uh-Huh

I Get No Joy

Side Effects

Lottery

Does Anybody Know

Good At It

Walk Like An Egyptian

Love Has All Been Done Before

Going Gone



