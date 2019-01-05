New albums to look forward to in 2019

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Jade Bird and The Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown. Picture: Press

As we kick off the new year, Radio X takes a look at some of the albums we can expect to drop in 2019.

This year promises to be a big one.

With rising stars in the likes of Sam Fender and Jade Bird continuing to make waves on the music scene, huge live dates plotted by everyone from The Cure to Courteeners and Glastonbury Festival returning after a fallow year, 2019 is sure to be full of highlights.

But what albums can we look forward to being released this year?

See our roundup of some of the best below...

READ MORE: The best new music, artists and bands for 2019

READ MORE: The biggest gigs to look forward to in 2019

Liam Gallagher Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press We can expect Noel Gallagher's second solo album and the follow-up to his 2015 debut, As You Were, to drop before autumn this year. Taking to Twitter while slamming the press, the Oasis legend replied to a fan who believed the follow up to his debut As You Were wouldn't be out before, saying: "Fuck those old farts in mojo they know fuck all about my moves it’ll be bfore September trust me".

Fuck those old farts in mojo they know fuck all about my moves it’ll be bfore September trust me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2018 Watch Liam Gallagher singe Wall Of Glass on the Radio X rooftop: Jade Bird Jade Bird is one of our Great X-Pectations for 2019. Raised in South Wales, 21-year-old Jade Bird recorded her first EP, Something American, in Woodstock, New York State and was signed to Glassnote, home to Mumford And Sons. With a voice that recalls Patti Smith and Alanis Morrisette and a sound that mixes Americana and indie pop, Jade’s excellent singles Uh Huh and Love Has All Been Done Before have received daytime airplay on Radio X. Jade's as-yet-untitled album is set for release sometime this year. Watch her play her Uh-Huh single in our Radio X session above. Catfish And The Bottlemen Catfish And The Bottlemen. Picture: Press/Jill Furmonovsky There's no dates or title yet, but it's thought that Catfish's third studio album and the follow-up to 2016's The Ride will be released this year. Just this week the Welsh four-piece teased a big announcement with the date "09 JAN 19" so watch this space. Ian Brown Ian Brown's Ripples album. Picture: Artwork/Press The Stone Roses legend's album, which will mark his first solo material in nine years, is set for release on 1 February 2019. Watch the video for his First World Problems single: Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey backstage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018. Picture: Darren Gerrish/BFC/Getty Images The Watch Miles Kane talk about working with the Summertime Sadness singer on his Coup de Grace album: The 1975 The 1975. Picture: Press They may have just released A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships in 2018, but the Matty Healy-fronted rockers will be back with Notes On A Conditional form sometime in May. Watch Matty Healy discuss drugs: Weezer Weezer The Black Album artwork. Picture: Press/Artwork Weezer will return with a brand new self-tiled album, which they're calling the black album, on 1 March 2019. Listen to the first track to come from the album, Zombie Bastards, here: The Raconteurs The Raconteurs. Picture: Press/ Third Man Records Jack White's side project announced they reunited just at the end of 2018. The White Stripes man and the Steady As She Goes rockers are set to return with as as-yet unconfirmed album this year, which will be their first since 2008's Consolers of the Lonely. Watch the video for their Now That You're Gone track here: Tame Impala View this post on Instagram New year. New shows. New sounds. A post shared by Tame Impala (@tame__impala) on Jan 2, 2019 at 9:53pm PST Tame Impala, who are headlining Coachella this year, are promising "new sounds" and the follow-up to 2015's Currents this year. Watch the video to their The Less I Know The Better single:

READ MORE: The best new music, artists and bands for 2019

READ MORE: The biggest gigs to look forward to in 2019