Jack White announces three intimate UK shows for this week

Jack White press. Picture: David James Swanson

By Jenny Mensah

The former White Stripes rocker has announced a trio of dates at tiny venues in the UK this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jack White has announced intimate live dates for this week.

The former White Stripes frontman has announced three consecutive dates in the UK in celebration of his recent album No Name.

The Seven Nation Army singer will play the Islington Assembly Hall in London this Friday 13th September, before heading to O2 Academy Liverpool the next day on the Saturday 14th September and ending his mini-tour at Chalk in Brighton on the Sunday 15th September.

Find out more about the dates and how to buy tickets below:

See Jack White's No Name intimate UK tour dates:

13th September – Islington Assembly Hall, London

14th September – O2 Academy, Liverpool

15th September – Chalk, Brighton

How to buy tickets to Jack White's intimate UK dates:

Tickets for vault members go on on Monday 10th September at 10am BST, followed by general on sale on the same day at 1pm BST.

Fans can sign up at this link for a chance to gain access to tickets.

Listen to Jack White's No Name album below:

