Jack White's 2022 UK and European dates: Dates, tickets and more

Jack White in 2021. Picture: David James Swanson/Press

The former White Stripes man brings his Supply Chain Issues tour to the UK in June. Here's how to get hold of tickets.

Jack White is set to return to London next month when his Supply Chain Issues Tour stops off in the UK.

The former White Stripes man has just released a new album, Fear Of The Dawn, with another, folk-influenced record called Entering Heaven Alive due in July.

White will play his first headline solo shows in four years this summer, with two dates at London's Eventim Apollo on 27th and 28th June.

Tickets for the London shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster

Jack White UK and Europe tour dates 2022

27th June Eventim Apollo, London, UK

28th June Eventim Apollo, London, UK

30th June Palladium, Cologne, Germany

1st July AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

2nd July Haus Auensee, Connewitz, Germany

4th July Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

5th July Forum Karlin, Královské Vinohrady, Czech Republic

7th July Le Radiant, Lyon, France

8th July Cruilia 2022, Barcelona, Spain

10th July Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain

12th July Festival de Carcassonne, France

14th July Samsung Hall, Zurich, Switzerland

15th July Samsung Hall, Frankfurt, Germany

16th July Forest National, Brussel, Germany

18th July L'Olympia, Paris, France

19th July L'Olympia, Paris, France

20th July L'Olympia, Paris, France

Last month, Jack White surprised his fans when he proposed to AND married his girlfriend Olivia Jean on stage.

The White Stripes rocker played the first of his two homecoming gigs at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit on Friday 8th April when he invited his partner, who is also a songwriter and producer, on stage.

After introducing her as his girlfriend, the musician then popped the question to Jean during a rendition of his famous Hotel Yorba single, which includes the lyrics "let's get married".

Watch our full Track by Track with Jack White for his Fear of the Dawn album: