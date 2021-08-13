Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson tests positive for COVID-19

The Iron Maiden frontman thinks he would be in "serious trouble" if it wasn't for being double vaccinated.

Bruce Dickinson has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Iron Maiden frontman was forced to cancel a spoken-word tour of the UK after someone in his household tested positive for the virus.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the metal icon revealed that he "felt a bit groggy" but has no doubt that things would have been much worse if he hadn't been double vaccinated.

“I was kind of sneezing a bit," revealed the rocker. "For a couple of days, I felt a bit groggy, kind of like the flu, and that was it.

"And I’m 63 years old. I’ve pretty much got no doubt that had I not had the vaccine, I could be in serious trouble."

"Personally, I think people are just very badly advised if they don’t go and get themselves double jabbed as quickly as possible, not for the reasons of going into concerts, but for their own health.

"Having said that, even if you’ve had a double jab, you can still get COVID, and therefore you can spread it to other people who might not have been vaccinated and they might get very sick and die."

"Now you cannot legislate against mortality. There are many things in this world that kill people and they’re not illegal but are unfortunate,” Dickinson concluded.

"Cancer kills a lot of people. Heart attacks kill a lot of people. Obesity kills a lot of people. Malaria kills a shitload of people every year… So at some point, we have to just go, ‘We’re probably going to have to live with this. And if we’re going to live with it, then you have your vaccination.’"

