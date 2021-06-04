The Darkness announce Motorheart album and 2021 UK tour

By Radio X

Justin Hawkins and co have announced the details of their seventh studio album and an accompanying tour. Find out how to get tickets.

The Darkness will release their new album Motorheart on 15 October 2021 and embark on a UK tour this winter.

Justin Hawkins and co confirmed their follow-up to 2019's Easter Is Cancelled and shared their plans to take it on the road in 2021.

Joining them on their dates will be Iron Maiden legend Steve Harris' side project, British Lion.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 11 June at 10am.

People! The time has come to put your fookin pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork! We are back with a new album #Motorheart & UK tour, so pre-order now and access the tour pre-sale on June 8! https://t.co/jHzYgZDwuo pic.twitter.com/LboKr1NW0I — The Darkness (@thedarkness) June 4, 2021

The band said in a press release: “The time has come, the walrus said ... to put your f***** pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork! Yes, we, The Darkness, are the f*** back on tour, praise Satan’s better half ... come and party with us like it’s the last orders at the last chance saloon. Which it may well be, but I wouldn’t like to comment any further on that. Get in kids, it’s the Darkness, wot you knows and luvs, plus British Lion - Steve Harris’ top rock band who are guaranteed to blow your socks straight up your welcoming arses. What a night! Delirium! Outfits, including hats! Denim that smells of hamsters! Who doesn’t want that? See you down the front, connoisseurs of the finest that life has to offer".

See The Darkness' 2021 tour dates:

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 17 – Brighton Dome, Brighton

Friday 19 – Winter Gardens, Margate

Saturday 20 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Sunday 21 – Cliffs Pavillion, Southend

Tuesday 23 – UEA, Norwich

Wednesday 24 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Friday 26 – The Hexagon, Reading

Saturday 27 – The Great Hall, Cardiff

Monday 29 – The Great Hall, Exeter

Tuesday 30 – G Live, Guilford

DECEMBER