Interpol announce Antics 20th Anniversary UK dates for 2024

Interpol Perform At Somerset House in 2023. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns

By Jenny Mensah

The NYC indie rockers will celebrate their seminal album with dates in November. Find out where they're playing and how to buy tickets.

Interpol have announced 20th anniversary dates for their Antics album.

The US indie rockers will play a string of dates in the UK this November to mark two decades since the release of their 2004 Antics album.

The dates - which will see the band play their seminal album in full - kick off at The Halls in Wolverhampton on 1st November and culminate in a date at London's Alexandra Palace on 8th November.

Find out where else the band are headed and how to buy tickets below.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Antics, we're excited to announce a UK tour where we will play the album in full this November.



Sign up to The Big House community by 8:55am Weds 20th March GMT to receive exclusive first access to the pre-sale at 9am Weds 20th March… pic.twitter.com/STW5b9sqJF — Interpol (@Interpol) March 15, 2024

See Interpol's 2024 UK dates:

1st November 2024 – Wolverhampton, The Halls

2nd November 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

4th November 2024 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

5th November 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

7th November 2024 – Bristol, Beacon

8th November 2024 – London, Alexandra Palace

How to buy tickets to Interpol's 2024 Antics anniversary dates:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 22nd March from 9am.

Fans can sign up to The Big House community here by Wednesday 20th March by 8.55am to receive first access to the pre-sale, which takes place the same day from 9am.

Public pre-sales then take place on the same day at 10am.

Interpol's Antics was their second studio album and was released on 27th September 2004.

It included the singles Evil, Slow Hands and C'mere and peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200 and number 21 on the UK Albums Chart.