Hozier at Finsbury Park: stage times, support acts, setlist, tickets & more

Hozier is set to play an mammoth set at Finsbury Park this weekend. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Irish singer-songwriter is set to play a huge outdoor show at the north London Park this weekend. Find out when you can expect him on stage and much more.

Hozier takes to the stage at London's Finsbury Park this Sunday (7th July) and it's sure to be unmissable.

After a homecoming show at Dublin's Marlay Park, the Irish-singer songwriter, whose real name is Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, will treat north London crowds to music from across his career, including his most recent studio album Unreal, Unearth (2023).

So when can you expect the Take Me To Church singer to take to the stage, who will support him and what will he play on his setlist?

Find out everything we know about Hozier's Finsbury Park gig below...

Hozier talks Too Sweet, collabs, summer dates and more

When does Hozier play Finsbury Park?

Hozier is set for a headline show at Finsbury Park on Sunday 7th July.

Who's supporting Hozier at Finsbury Park?

Hozier's Finsbury Park show will see support from special guests Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes fame, Lord Huron and Ye Vagabonds.

Hozier at Finsbury Park stage times:

19:10 – Hozier

17:25 – Brittany Howard

15:55 – Lord Huron

14:50 – Ye Vagabonds

13:30 – Doors open

*Times are approximate and subject to change. Always get to the venue in plenty of time.

Visit the official Hozier event page at Festival Republic for full info.

Hozier - Too Sweet (Official Lyric Video)

What will Hozier play on his Finsbury Park setlist?

It's not confirmed what Hozier will play on the day itself, but a look at his set at Dublin's Marlay Park on 5th July could provide some clues. It's fair to expect hits from across the Irish singer's three acclaimed albums; Hozier (2014), Wasteland, Baby! (2019) and Unreal Unearth (2023) as well as his biggest hit Take Me To Church and his viral Too Sweet hit, which was released on his Unheard EP.

See Hozier's recent setlist at Lytham Green on 3rd July:

Eat Your Young

Jackie and Wilson

From Eden

To Be Alone

Dinner & Diatribes

Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene

Francesca

Like Real People Do

I, Carrion (Icarian)

De Selby (Part 2)

Would That I

Too Sweet

Almost (Sweet Music)

Movement

Take Me to Church

Encore:

Cherry Wine

Unknown/Nth

Nina Cried Power

Work Song

Are there still tickets for Hozier at Finsbury Park?

The event is sold out, but there are a small amount of tickets for resale and VIP tickets available for the show at Ticketmaster. Fans can also check fan to fan ticket site Twickets.

How to get to Finsbury Park?

London's Finsbury Park is closest to Finsbury Park Underground station on the Piccadilly Line. Festival Republic has suggested getting off at neighbouring Manor House to avoid queues.

is closest to Finsbury Park Underground station on the Piccadilly Line. Festival Republic has suggested getting off at neighbouring Manor House to avoid queues. National Rail services also run from Kings Cross to Finsbury Park in 6 mins and the area is served by several bus routes; 4, 19, 29, 106, 141, 153, 210,236, 253, 254, 259, 279, 341,W3, W7 as well as night buses N19, N29, N253 and N279.

Always check tfl.gov for the latest updates.

Visit the Festival Republic site for more travel info.

Hozier's 2024 UK & Ireland dates: