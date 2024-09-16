Have Jane's Addiction split? The band share statement following onstage scuffle & cancellation of tour dates

Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro in New York in 2024. Picture: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The band shared a statement after an on-stage bust up led to them cancelling their Connecticut show and eventually the rest of their US tour.

Jane's Addiction hit the headlines, following an onstage spat which saw frontman Perry Farrell become physical with a guitarist Dave Navarro at their Boston gig on Friday 13th September.

The Just Because rockers cancelled their next scheduled date in Connecticut on the Sunday (15th September), but the next day saw them confirm even more bad news for their fans, sharing their decision to cancel the rest of their North American dates altogether.

So what has happened with Jane's Addiction, have they officially split and will their dates be rescheduled?

Watch a clip of the skirmish and get the latest on the band below.

Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro just got in a fight and the concert ended. pic.twitter.com/vCDOM0zBXG — Rich Whitaker (@RMWhitaker) September 14, 2024

Have Jane's Addiction split?

Jane's Addiction have announced a hiatus after the events which saw frontman Perry Farrell appear to attack guitarist Dave Navarro on stage.

In a statement shared on social media on Monday (16th September), the band wrote: "To all the fans,

"The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group.

"As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour."

The band add: "Refunds for the cancelled dates will be issued at your point of purchase - or if you pirchased from a third-party-resale site like StubHub, SeatGeek, etc, please reach out to them direct."

Why are Jane's Addiction on hiatus?

Following the news that they would be taking some time apart and cancelling the remainder of their tour dates, a separate statement was shared from the accounts of Navarro, Avery and Perkins citing the "mental health difficulties" of their frontman Farrell.

The statement began: "Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour.

"Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs."

They added: "We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.



"Our hearts are broken.

"Dave, Eric and Stephen".

Perry Farrell's wife Etty Lau had previously taken to Instagram shortly after the skirmish that the frontman's actions came about as a result of mounting frustrations in the band and the frontman's battle with tinnitus and a sore throat.

Sharing a clip of the moment, she began: "Rather than speculating, I thought to post a first person account of what happened on stage with @janesaddiction last night at the @lenderpavilion in Boston."

She went on: "Clearly there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members.. the magic that made the band so dynamic. Well, the dynamite was lit. Perry got up in Dave’s face and body checked him."

The account continued: "Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band. Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it."

See her full statement below:

Lau also dubbed Eric Avery as the winner of the fight after claiming he "put Perry in a headlock and punched him in the stomach three times".

Speaking about the aftermath of the event, she added: "Dave still looked handsome and cool in the middle of a fight. Perry was a crazed beast for the next half an hour - he finally did not calm down, but did breakdown and cried and cried. Eric, well he either didn’t understand what descalation meant or took advantage of the situation and got in a few cheap shots on Perry."

