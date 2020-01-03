Shaun Ryder announces 2020 UK & Irish Q&A tour

The Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman will be embarking on An Evening With Shaun Ryder dates in the UK and Ireland this year.

Shaun Ryder is set to embark on a Q&A tour.

The Manchester legend, who is most known for being the frontman of The Happy Mondays, has announced An Evening With, which will see him travel across the UK and Ireland to talk about his life and career.

Fans have been instructed to contact the websites of individual venues, which span from Dublin's Sugar Club to the Lancaster Grande, for tickets.

Ryder will no doubt have a lot to talk about, discussing everything from his heyday as a key figure of the Madchester scene to his saying goodbye to drugs, his hip surgery and recent medical hair loss.

Asked by the Radio X DJ about the new look, the Step On legend revealed: "What they don't know is what is the deal, because I've got the thyroid. I've got an under-active thyroid. I don't produce testosterone."

Shaun Ryder at Penn Fest 2019. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

He added: "And when [the hair] first went, it's like - I've got no eyelashes, no eyebrows, no pubic hair, no leg hair, no armpit hair, everything gone.

"And at first they thought it's going to be the testosterone or it's going to be the thyroid. Well it isn't, because in the thyroid it comes out in clumps, right. Now mine's an alopecia thing and it's just gone. And another thing is it's not stress related.

"The Black Grape singer, who has a largely vegan diet, also revealed he recently underwent hip surgery, and joked: "I woke up just feeling fantastic. Such a buzz! I wanna go for more operations."

