Shaun Ryder announces 2020 UK & Irish Q&A tour

3 January 2020, 11:34

The Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman will be embarking on An Evening With Shaun Ryder dates in the UK and Ireland this year.

Shaun Ryder is set to embark on a Q&A tour.

The Manchester legend, who is most known for being the frontman of The Happy Mondays, has announced An Evening With, which will see him travel across the UK and Ireland to talk about his life and career.

Fans have been instructed to contact the websites of individual venues, which span from Dublin's Sugar Club to the Lancaster Grande, for tickets.

READ MORE: Shaun Ryder explains the origins of his DARE collaboration with Gorllaz

Ryder will no doubt have a lot to talk about, discussing everything from his heyday as a key figure of the Madchester scene to his saying goodbye to drugs, his hip surgery and recent medical hair loss.

Asked by the Radio X DJ about the new look, the Step On legend revealed: "What they don't know is what is the deal, because I've got the thyroid. I've got an under-active thyroid. I don't produce testosterone."

Shaun Ryder at Penn Fest 2019
Shaun Ryder at Penn Fest 2019. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

He added: "And when [the hair] first went, it's like - I've got no eyelashes, no eyebrows, no pubic hair, no leg hair, no armpit hair, everything gone.

"And at first they thought it's going to be the testosterone or it's going to be the thyroid. Well it isn't, because in the thyroid it comes out in clumps, right. Now mine's an alopecia thing and it's just gone. And another thing is it's not stress related.

"The Black Grape singer, who has a largely vegan diet, also revealed he recently underwent hip surgery, and joked: "I woke up just feeling fantastic. Such a buzz! I wanna go for more operations."

Watch Shaun Ryder receive an eye-watering enema on ITV's 100 Years Younger in 21 Days.

READ MORE: Why Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder doesn’t miss drugs: “I’m an old c*** now”

Latest Videos

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special has been streamed for the equivalent of 80 years
The Chris Moyles Show's Best Bits of 2019 video

VIDEO: Watch The Chris Moyles Show's highlights of 2019

The Chris Moyles Show

Oscar Hartland who played Neil 'The Baby in Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Gavin & Stacey's Neil 'The Baby' actor says James Corden will make Season 4 if fans want it
Bjork - Army Of Me video

The strangest music videos ever made

Features

Latest On Radio X

Dave Grohl and Pat Smear of Foo Fighters perform during the 2017 Voodoo Music Festival

Nirvana to reunite this weekend

Nirvana

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morissette, The Killers' Brandon Flowers and Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno

The biggest gigs to look forward to in 2020

Features

Anthony Kiedis, Brandon Flowers, Dave Grohl, Liam Fray and Gerry Cinnamon

New albums to look forward to in 2020

Features

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, 2016

10 musicians who don't drink

Features

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters tease new album update with bathroom photo

Foo Fighters

Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys performs on stage at Glastonbury on June 26, 2010

Pet Shop Boys for Glastonbury 2020?

Glastonbury Festival