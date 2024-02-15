Gossip announce UK & European dates for 2024 tour

Gossip's Beth Ditto at Madcool Festival 2019. Picture: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Beth Ditto and co will support their upcoming Real Power album with dates in Leeds and Glasgow, Liverpool and more.

Gossip are set for live dates in 2024.

The soulful indie club rockers - comprised of Beth Ditto, Nathan Howdeshell and Hannah Blilie - previously shared their plans to release their sixth studio album, Real Power on 22 March and accompany it with a tour.

Now, the Arkansas outfit are headed to this side of the pond, with UK & European dates, which will see them visit Liverpool, Leeds, and Glasgow.

See Gossip's UK dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

Gossip’s new 2024 UK tour dates:

1st July 2024 - Liverpool, Olympia

3rd July 2024 - Glasgow, SWG3

4th July 2024 - Leeds, Wardrobe

Visit gossipyouth.com for their full dates.

How to buy tickets to Gossip 2024 tour:

Fans who pre-order their upcoming REAL POWER here will receive exclusive access to their presale.

Watch the official video for their lead single and title track top their Real Power album below:

Gossip - Real Power

The Standing In The Way Of Control outfit will also appear at several dates in the UK. Playing an intimate show in March at PRYZM Kingston, and heading to Dublin for Wider Than Pictures 2024 later that summer.

Gossip are also on the line-up at The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie's headline set at All Points East 2024, which will celebrate the 20th anniversaries of their beloved albums Give Up and Transatlanticism.

Joining them on the bill are the likes of The Decemberists, Phoeniz, Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, Teenage Fanclub, Wednesday and Soft Launch.

The line-up has been announced for The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie at APE 2024. Picture: Press

Tickets for the festival date are on sale now. Visit allpointseastfestival.com for more.