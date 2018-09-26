Gigs Forced To Reschedule Due To Closure Of KOKO London

View of KOKO London from the street in 2015. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

The Camden venue is being forced to temporarily close due to a "structural issue". Find out which gigs are affected here.

London's KOKO is set to close until mid October 2018, forcing acts such as The Coral, and Peter Hook and The Light to change venues.

The famous venue - which has played hosted to the likes of Bloc Party, Kasabian and Noel Gallagher - has been forced to temporarily shut its doors due to structural issues caused by "ongoing construction works".

A statement on the official KOKO website reads: "We have recently been made aware of a structural issue due to ongoing construction works at KOKO, as a result we have had to temporarily close the venue until mid-October.

"Due to this closure the below shows have regrettably been cancelled – as and when these shows get moved to a new venue/date we will announce the information on our social channels and the website.

"All original tickets will be valid at the new venue or for a refund please go back to your point of purchase."

*IMPORTANT INFO* Due to a structural issue with ongoing construction works, KOKO has to temporarily close until mid-Oct. For a list of affected shows & more info pls go here: https://t.co/RQyQWkdgpU

Original tickets will be valid or pls see your ticket provider for a full refund. pic.twitter.com/Xv5JWJU03M — KOKO (@KOKOLondon) September 25, 2018

The Coral have already announced that their show on 11 October has been moved to the Electric Ballroom Camden on Thursday 18 October, while Peter Hook and the Light have been moved to the same venue.

