Gigs Forced To Reschedule Due To Closure Of KOKO London

26 September 2018, 12:09 | Updated: 26 September 2018, 12:12

View of KOKO London from the street in 2015
View of KOKO London from the street in 2015. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

The Camden venue is being forced to temporarily close due to a "structural issue". Find out which gigs are affected here.

London's KOKO is set to close until mid October 2018, forcing acts such as The Coral, and Peter Hook and The Light to change venues.

The famous venue - which has played hosted to the likes of Bloc Party, Kasabian and Noel Gallagher - has been forced to temporarily shut its doors due to structural issues caused by "ongoing construction works".

A statement on the official KOKO website reads: "We have recently been made aware of a structural issue due to ongoing construction works at KOKO, as a result we have had to temporarily close the venue until mid-October.

"Due to this closure the below shows have regrettably been cancelled – as and when these shows get moved to a new venue/date we will announce the information on our social channels and the website.

"All original tickets will be valid at the new venue or for a refund please go back to your point of purchase."

Read the full statement here.

The Coral have already announced that their show on 11 October has been moved to the Electric Ballroom Camden on Thursday 18 October, while Peter Hook and the Light have been moved to the same venue.

See the full list of cancellations and rescheduled gigs here

Watch The Coral perform Reaching Out For A Friend here:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liam and Noel Gallagher in 1996

Oasis Offered €20m To Reunite For Irish Gig At Slane Castle?

View of KOKO London from the street in 2015

Gigs Forced To Reschedule Due To Closure Of KOKO London

Richard Ashcroft and The Coral's Nick Power

Richard Ashcroft Reacts To The Coral's Spoof Video

FIFA 19 promotional image

VIDEOS: The Biggest Tunes On The FIFA 19 Soundtrack

Richard Ashcroft and Mick Jagger

Richard Ashcroft: The Rolling Stones Are An Institution

Gary Barlow and Liam Gallagher

Gary Barlow Challenges Liam Gallagher To Drinking Competition