Gang of Youths postpone European dates due to COVID restrictions

Gang of Youths have postponed some of their European dates. Picture: Press/Ed Cooke



The Angel In Realtime rockers have shared the unfortunate news. Read their official statement and find out which dates have been cancelled.

Gang of Youths have postponed some of their European dates due to COVID rules still in place in parts of the continent.

The Aussie outfit - who are made up of David Le'aupepe, Donnie Borzestowski, Max Dunn, Tom Hobden, Jung Kim - were set to play a string of gigs outside of the UK and Ireland, but have since shared the bad news.

Taking to social media, they wrote: "It is with extreme sadness and frustration that we have to announce the postponement of our upcoming European dates."

They added: "The covid rules still in place across parts of Europe will mark the March run untenable.

"We're going to reschedule everything except for our shows in the UK and Ireland".

See their full statement below:

Meanwhile, the Let Me Down Easy rockers are continuing to delight their fans across the UK, playing intimate instore gigs this month at the likes of The Fighting Cocks in Kingston up Thames for Banquet Records, HMV in Manchester and Crash Recors in Leeds.

They'll return to London on 1st March for a record signing and an acoustic performance at Rough Trade East before heading to The Button Factory in Dublin.

Meanwhile, this year saw the band release their magical video for The Wake Of Your Leave, which sees Dave Le’aupepe joined by dancers for a tribute to the golden age of the musical.

Watch the video, which is a collaboration between the frontman and director Joel Barney, below:

Director Joel Barney said: “When I first heard the track, I knew the video had to be larger-than-life. Dave came to me with a ‘Singing in the Rain’ meets ‘Top Hat’ concept that paid homage to the great musicals of the ‘50s and ‘60s. We wanted to merge elements of old school Hollywood with a modern edge.

"Using three long takes and the musical-like choreography gave the video a real theatrical feel. I knew Dave was a brilliant performer from working together previously, but we wanted to push him even further outside of his comfort zone. Of course, he nailed it.”